Cam Skattebo NFL Draft: Possible Landing Spots For the Arizona RB

The rise of Heisman candidate Ashton Jeanty has caused other standout college running backs to slip under the radar. Jeanty’s scintillating season for Boise State, with over 2,400 rushing yards and nearly 30 touchdowns, has set a high bar, making many others seem ordinary by comparison.

However, Cam Skattebo is anything but ordinary; a fact his Arizona State teammates know well. In the Big 12 Championship game, Skattebo showcased his dominance, single-handedly dismantling Iowa State with 170 rushing yards and two TDs.

This season, he has amassed 1398 yards, while carrying the ball 247 times and averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He has also added 17 TDs. Not only that he has also displayed his skills as a receiver, accumulating 468 yards and 2 TDs.

While Jeanty is a sure lock to go in the first round, where will the likes of Skattebo go? Scouts are currently projecting him as a third-day pick and will likely select him in the 4th or 5th round. There are plenty of teams in need of a good rusher and his 5-foot-11, 225-pound frame and punishing running style will still have plenty of suitors.

One of them is the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have made strides this season, and closing in on a spot in the playoffs. They currently have James Conner. But Conner is on a 2-year contract and will be 30 next year.

It is possible that the franchise won’t sign him a new contract and rather look to draft new talent. In that case, Skattebo will be a great addition and will get to stay in Arizona.

Another team in need of serious competition at RB is the Dallas Cowboys.

Is Skattebo a better option for the Cowboys?

Jerry Jones last spent the first-round pick on a running back in 2016 when he drafted Ezekiel Elliot. He can do it again if he chooses to draft Jeanty but it’s unlikely. Instead, the Cowboys will look for reinforcement in a later round and the Sun Devils RB seems like the best option.

They desperately need a rusher, having suffered throughout the season with their inability to run the ball. Skattebo is good value for a draft pick for a team that hasn’t drafted well in recent seasons.

The Cincinnati Bengals can’t run the ball

It has been evident throughout the season that the Bengals are a pass-oriented side and can’t run the ball. They are 27th in the league, averaging less than 100 yards a game. Joe Burrow has been burdened to lead that offense, continuously throwing the ball to make plays. They let Joe Mixon go and failed to sign a proper replacement.

With all their cap tied up in Burrow and soon, Ja’Marr Chase, they need a rookie RB and Cam Skattebo seems like the kind of guy who would fit well in that system, given his ability to run as well as catch the ball.

The Chicago Bears need a rusher

The Bears addressed their offense in the first round of the 2024 draft by signing a quarterback and a wide receiver, giving them plenty of weapons. However, their running back position remains a glaring weakness. The team ranks 23rd in the league in rushing.

While D’Andre Swift has managed a respectable 704 yards, his 3.9 yards per carry leaves much to be desired.

Their top priority will be hiring a head coach, followed by bolstering the offensive line to give Caleb Williams the protection he needs. To ease the pressure on Williams in the passing game, the Bears will also need a reliable rusher. Skattebo might be exactly the guy they’re looking for.