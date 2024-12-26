Cam Ward Landing Spots: Top 4 Teams That Might Pick the Heisman Finalist in the 2025 NFL Draft

Cam Ward, it seems, was saving his best for last. His extra year in college managed to be fruitful as he made it to the Heisman trophy finalists’ list, boosting his draft stock in the process.

Advertisement

Ward is a highly-sought player in a draft that doesn’t have great depth or that many prospects when it comes to quarterbacks. Along with Shedeur Sanders, he could be the only QB that goes in the first round. According to mock drafts, both are top-five picks next season. So which team will be looking to draft the Canes QB?

As per USA Today, there are at least four suitors for Cam. The first and most obvious would be the New York Giants.

Is Cam Ward heading to New York?

The Giants desperately need a quarterback before they look to strengthen any other position. They released Daniel Jones only two years after paying him $160 million. They are still on the hook for some of that money but they get to start over the process of finding another Eli Manning. Ward could be the franchise QB they are looking for.

They have an exciting receiver in Malik Nabers. They strengthened their O-Line this season and will be adding to it. Brian Daboll can turn things around for the Big Blue. e.

Las Vegas Raiders might turn to Ward if they can’t get Shedeur

It’s either Shedeur or Ward for the Raiders looking for a QB after a dismal season where they had to use three different QBs. Aidan O’Connell is not the answer. Las Vegas fans are looking for a shiny and exciting prospect. However, the Raiders are not a good franchise for QB development.

The Raiders do have some good weapons for Cam to throw to like Brock Bowers, Jackobi Myers, and Michael Mayer. They also have a good offensive line but there is also uncertainty regarding the future of HC Antonio Pierce.

Tennesse Titans need to move on from Will Levis

The Titans spent money this off-season and signed many players. However, the result remained the same. They are still languishing at the bottom and are in line for a top-five pick. Tennesse would still be willing to give Brian Callahan time to implement the offense that he did at Cincinnati.

But they still need to fill up many skill positions. What they do have is a solid O-Line, which is a rookie QB’s best friend. Cam Ward to the Titans doesn’t seem exciting but he will get the starting job from day one.

Jets could draft a QB with first-round pick

The Jets have another top-ten pick on their hands. Last time they drafted an O-Lineman. What will it be this time? With Aaron Rodgers’s future uncertain at this point, the Green Gang would need a QB. They do have weapons like Garrett Wilson, Malachi Corley, Davante Adams, Breece Hall, Braleon Allen, etc to aid Ward.

However, there are a lot of moving parts here. Their O-Line could look very different next season with Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses both likely to depart after this season. They don’t have a Head Coach. The Jets, as they stand, are a dumpster fire and it perhaps wouldn’t be in Cam Ward’s best interests to land there.

The best destination for Cam Ward would be the Giants because, unlike the Raiders, he might be their first choice. He has the arm talent and can easily make throws at short, intermediate, and deep portions of the field.

He is the perfect size for a QB and has experience in a pass-heavy offense, which Daboll also has experience with.