NFL Draft Number 1 Pick Cam Ward Outshines Veteran QB Russell Wilson With His Impressive Annual Salary of $12 Million

Russell Wilson has had an impressive NFL career, especially for a quarterback who was drafted in the third round and lacked the prototypical size for the position. He won plenty of big games—including a Super Bowl—earned 10 Pro Bowl selections, and built a net worth of $165 million through lucrative contracts and endorsements.

Advertisement

However, as he enters the twilight of his career, Wilson’s decline has become more apparent. That has forced him to accept smaller deals—some worth even less than what rookie quarterbacks are making today.

Meanwhile, Cam Ward is just beginning his professional journey and has the tools to potentially surpass Wilson’s achievements, both on the field and financially. He’s already off to a promising start, set to earn more this season than the veteran QB.

Yes, Russell Wilson will be earning less this year than the Titans’ first-round pick, Cam Ward. Wilson signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants worth $10.5 million, though it could rise to $21 million if he hits a series of difficult performance-based incentives.

Ward, meanwhile, as per Over the Cap, signed a four-year rookie deal worth $48.83 million. He’ll make $12.2 million in his first year, which includes a $32.1 million signing bonus. However, his contract contains no guaranteed money beyond the bonus, and he’ll become an Exclusive Rights Free Agent in 2026.

Of course, Wilson and Ward are at vastly different stages in their careers. The former Seahawks star is clearly in decline, especially over the last three seasons. He has lost mobility, has slowed down in the pocket, and his trademark “moon balls” have become rare. His arm no longer delivers with the same speed or precision.

Ward, on the other hand, is just getting started. He enters the NFL with promise, talent, and a gunslinger reputation. While Wilson maximized his potential early in his career, there’s no guarantee Ward will follow the same path—many highly touted prospects flame out or fail to meet expectations.

Both quarterbacks now face distinct challenges. Wilson is trying to prove that he still has something left in the tank and can contribute meaningfully for a few more years—ideally convincing teams he’s worth investing in. Ward is focusing on establishing himself, justifying the Titans’ investment, and showing that he is capable of being their long-term franchise QB.