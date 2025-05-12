“Every Team Thought…”: Shedeur Sanders’ Draft Slide May Have Come Down to a Surprisingly Simple Reason, Says NFL Analyst

Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected draft-day slide has been the subject of many intense discussions — and for good reason. Once projected as a first-round pick, the Colorado Buffaloes star fell all the way to the fifth round. No one, and we can’t stress this enough, saw that coming.

Advertisement

Now, analysts have various explanations for the slide, most of which are fairly predictable. But one NFL draft expert has put forward a theory that not only surprises — it might actually explain why the tumble ultimately happened.

It wasn’t just NFL fans who were caught off guard by Shedeur’s fall; many respected mock draft experts with team connections were too. Multiple sources indicated that teams had him rated as a second-round pick at worst. Yet that didn’t happen. One possible reason?

According to ESPN Draft analyst Matt Miller, every team assumed someone else would take him. It may sound funny, but it sure explains how Shedeur slipped all the way to the fifth round.

“I think that’s where the difference in opinions really came from, was from those top-end decision-makers,” Miller said. “I just think every team thought someone else would do it.”

But they didn’t “do it.” At least, not until it became ridiculous that Shedeur was still on the board. Experts also pointed to other reasons for the slide, such as the mismatch between supply and demand.

You see, while some teams were desperate for a future quarterback, the pool wasn’t that large. Especially if you crossed off Tennessee beforehand, assuming they would pick Cam Ward. That left Shedeur’s pool of teams to the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns.

Additionally, as the Draft went on, this pool shrank. The Giants selected Jaxson Dart 25th. Then the Saints grabbed Tyler Shough at 40. The Seahawks surprised everyone by going with quarterback Jalen Milroe at 92. Then, two picks later, the team that drafted Shedeur drafted a different quarterback in Dillon Gabriel.

By the time teams were considering selecting Shedeur, he was a “flyer” pick. A guy you take a chance on, but ultimately, don’t have high hopes for.

Add in a poor pre-draft interview that Shedeur reportedly had with teams, and this was the perfect storm of circumstances that led to him falling.

According to ESPN, Sanders graded out as an 87-rated prospect. Some of the players selected around him in the fifth had grades of 46, 44, and 49. This is to say that the Browns may have just walked away with one of the biggest steals in NFL Draft history.

Shedeur has already been impressing coaches with his arm talent in the rookie minicamp. They’ve been raving about his accuracy and ability to command the offense. Deion Sanders has even been posting clips from practices that showcase Shedeur’s pinpoint accuracy. It’s been a nice start for him.

So, while it may sound funny how Shedeur fell to the fifth, ultimately, the joke could end up being on every team in the league that passed on him. Even the Browns. Seriously, how do you explain selecting a quarterback two rounds earlier than the guy who looks ready to start Week 1?