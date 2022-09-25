Can LeBron James play college football? Lakers superstar’s Tweet raises speculation about Jerry Jones’ pitch to him and a return to football

LeBron James’ latest Tweet set off a wave of speculation on Twitter when he asked something very interesting about his college eligibility.

LeBron grew up being a multi-sport athlete. While basketball was always his primary interest, LeBron was great at high school football.

The superstar currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, and the modern-day GOAT is pushing the boundaries for how long a player can play.

He’s currently 37-years old, but he’s still playing as great as ever. Last year, LeBron nearly led the league in scoring, and he played at a near MVP level.

The Lakers were terrible, but that’s a separate story. LeBron did everything he could to push the Lakers to a playoff berth, but in the end, he just didn’t have the support he needed.

LeBron is gearing up for another title run with Los Angeles now, with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook set to come back for round two of the big three.

Kids today wont understand Miami LeBron James 👑 pic.twitter.com/mVKECHHcua — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) September 18, 2022

Can LeBron James play football? How does Jerry Jones factor into all this?

If you look at LeBron’s socials, you’ll notice, he’s very active on there, and recently, he posted something very interesting on Twitter which has raised a lot of speculation.

Do I have college eligibility if I went to play another sport besides basketball? How does that rule work? — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2022

Now, the only other sport LeBron could realistically get into is football. He played football during high school, and he was really good at it. LeBron played wide receiver, and he became an All-Ohio WR.

During the 2011 lockout season, LeBron James was also recruited by Jerry Jones, and the Dallas Cowboys to come play for them. Apparently, a contract was also on the table, but LeBron ultimately didn’t take it.

So, does LeBron have college eligibility for football? Well, it’s hard to say, but we could say that he probably does. J.R. Smith retired from the NBA and went back to play golf at North Carolina A&T, so there stands to be no reason why LeBron couldn’t if he wanted to as well.

Will it happen? Probably not, but it’s interesting to think about. LeBron definitely has the frame to play receiver or tight end in the NFL, but he’d have to train completely differently.

