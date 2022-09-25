$26.5 million Justin Herbert joins the elite club of Tom Brady & Patrick Mahomes post $1.8 million rookie card sale

Justin Herbert is only the third quarterback after Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady whose rookie card fetched over $1 million.

Tom Brady, what a man, what a fantastic career. He has been active in the league for well over two decades and is still going strong. With more Super Bowl titles than any single franchise in the history of the sport, Brady has well and truly established himself as the GOAT.

Although Tom retired earlier this year, he returned to the league in a matter of weeks and has started the 2022-23 season in an emphatic fashion.

When someone has been as successful as Brady, everything related to him, his jerseys, gear, signed footballs, rookie card becomes valuable possessions.

In fact, Tom’s rookie card had fetched a whopping $2.3 million. However, he was dethroned by Kansas City Chiefs’ top QB Patrick Mahomes and now, another player has joined the elite club of quarterbacks whose rookie cards were sold for more than a million.

Justin Herbert’s rookie card fetches $1.8 million

Patrick Mahomes, the 2019-20 Super Bowl champion is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the NFL. His heroics on the field allowed him to sign a massive 10-year $503 million contract extension with the Kansas City-based franchise.

Moreover, Patrick’s rookie card was sold for a gigantic $4.3 million. As it turns out, LA Chargers’ top QB Justin Herbert has joined the league of Mahomes and Brady as his rookie cards were recently for sold for $1.8 million.

Justin Herbert joins Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes as the only QBs to have their rookie card sell for $1M+ 👀👏 pic.twitter.com/2Q5zlurvAN — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 23, 2022

Brady, Mahomes and now Herbert are the only three QBs whose rookie cards have fetched more than $1 million. While Brady is one of the greatest ever and Mahomes has become synonymous with consistency, Herbert, who signed a $26.5 million deal with the Chargers in 2020, still has a lot left to prove.

There is no doubt about the fact that Herbert’s individual performances have been immaculate right from the word go but how he takes his team forward is always going to be the biggest judgement criteria.

In Hebert’s defense, the man has only played a couple of seasons and has started off well the time around. Although he is struggling with rib issues after clash against the Chiefs this season, he is expected to get match ready sooner than later.

