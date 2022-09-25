Tom Brady net worth : How much has the 7 time Super Bowl champion earned in his career?

Tom Brady has done it all in his career. Every accomplishment you could think of having as an NFL quarterback, Brady has it. His performance has led to a great net worth.

The Buccaneers quarterback is going through what might be his last year in the NFL. Brady has already played 22 years in the league, making this season his 23rd.

However, the 23rd season almost didn’t happen. Brady called it a career following his divisional round loss to the Rams. The NFL world was left shocked.

Although technically, retiring after 22 years makes sense, fans just weren’t ready to see Brady leave the game, and they had anticipated some warning before he hung up his cleats.

However, they weren’t disappointed for too long as Brady only retired for 40 days. He made the choice to come back to football and play it out for at least another year before making a decision on his career.

The Buccaneers quarterback hasn’t come out of the gates guns blazing this year, but it is only the first two games of the year. Knowing Brady, he’ll work his way towards a massive performance soon.

Tom Brady net worth : How much has the 7 time champion earned in his career?

Brady’s long career has also brought him a lot of success and a lot of money. He’s won 7 Super Bowls, most all time and more than any other NFL franchise.

Throughout his career, Brady has taken pay cuts to help his team have money to spend on everyone else. So far, it’s worked pretty well.

The most Brady’s earned in a single season is $39 million which came last year with Tampa. Up until Tampa, the most Brady had made in a single season was $23 million.

His total career earnings are $332,962,392, but the bulk of Brady’s career earnings come off the field. Through his marketing deals, Brady earns an NFL-high $9.5 million every year.

Brady has his marketed TB12 method and the Brady brand which he recently launched as well. Once Brady’s NFL career is over, he also has a 10-year, $375 million deal lined up with Fox to be an announcer.

Overall, Brady has been very good with his money. He’s jumped on the crypto train as well investing in various companies, and he’s launched Autograph, an NFT company. All told, Tom Brady has a net worth of $250 million.

