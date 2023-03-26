Can the Seahawks Eye for a Super Bowl After Bobby Wagner Makes His Way To Seattle Again?

The future HOFer Bobby Wagner is back in Seattle after a quick cameo with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. The Seahawks signed their defensive weapon on Saturday, offering him a one-year deal. It’s a big moment for Geno Smith and his teammates, welcoming the legend back to where he belongs.

Pretty good source. Bobby Wagner lands with #Seahawks on a 1-year deal for $7M. https://t.co/Zko8KPeMUs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2023

The linebacker will draw an annual salary of $7 million in 2023. Coming out of a successful campaign, the veteran is expected to bolster the Seahawks’ defense from this slump. As soon as the news went public, fans rushed to make predictions in hopes of contending for the coveted Super Bowl title.

Will Bobby Wagner help Geno Smith lift the ultimate Lombardi trophy?

The Utah product has spent a decade in Seattle with Russell Wilson at the helm. He was part of the famous Legion of Boom and helped the side win Super Bowl XLVIII. His arrival marks a new beginning of a strengthened linebacker corps.

According to the reports from NFL.com, the management signed former Steeler Devin Bush last week while their primary, Jordyn Brooks is recovering from an ACL tear. Moreover, they have also added defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones and a young safety Julian Love eying for a complete revamp.

Even though the Rams struggled to live up to the expectations with back-to-back injuries, Wagner played his part phenomenally well. He started for all 17 games and recorded 140 combined tackles with 10 QB hits and two interceptions. His performance in LA helped him re-establish his brand value that no matter how the team performs, Wagner is always on the top.

Wagner is one of the great talents of his generation

The defensive weapon was selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft. Over the years, Wagner evolved as a key asset of the defense. He contributed 1,383 combined tackles, 78 QB hits, and 11 interceptions during his tenure at Seattle. Apart from the Super Bowl title, the veteran earned eight Pro Bowl selections. He became the NFL tackles leader in 2016 and 2019.

Bobby Wagner is expected to bring a huge relief for the defensive unit after they ranked at the bottom of the list in 2022. Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider can now focus on building their offensive unit, with two picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.