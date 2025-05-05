“Well Played, Pete Carroll”: Redditors Appreciate The Former Seahawks HC For Putting The Rams Twice In A Hotel With Furries

Aug 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks manager Pete Carroll gestures before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Some NFL head coaches utilize every resource at their disposal to get an advantage during a game. Guys like Pete Carroll will even take it to extreme lengths off the field. There’s no better example than when he allegedly put the LA Rams in a tough spot in back-to-back seasons by booking them at a wild hotel.

Rams GM Les Snead admitted to Rich Eisen that twice during his team’s stay in Seattle, they were met with a surprising number of furries.

⁠The out-of-pocket topic came up on Eisen’s show out of nowhere. He was hosting the Rams’ GM and said he dug up an old photograph of Snead when he was explaining the furry incident to his cohorts. Eisen asked if the story was true.

“Not only have we shared a hotel in Seattle with a furry convention, I think we’ve done it now twice… I might be wrong,” Snead responded.

The revelation got a hearty laugh out of Eisen and his co-hosts. They also showed a picture of what a furry convention looks like, and it made them laugh even harder.

However, Snead explained that the team took the double-booking in stride both seasons. He said that it actually helped give them some energy during a time when traveling around the country becomes monotonous.

Eisen wasn’t having it, though. He told Snead that this wasn’t a coincidence and that his team was being sabotaged by the Seahawks. Almost like pulling a fire alarm at 4 AM the night before a game. Yet Eisen thought this prank was next level.

“You know, that was back in the Pete Carroll era,” Snead pointed out. “So, this seems like something Pete might do. Little game theory. There’s always some grey area in game theory.”

Carroll is an older head coach. It’s not hard to imagine him using some old-school tactics to gain any sort of edge against his opponents. But Snead didn’t seem upset about it at all. He was joking about it and having a good time with Eisen.

The story even found its way onto Reddit, and fans were entertained by Snead’s comments. They reacted by congratulating Carroll for his next-level gamesmanship.

“This is f**king beautiful. Well played Pete,” one wrote.

“Once is coincidence, twice is just mind games. Hilarious,” someone else commented.

Others noted that furry conventions in Seattle are quite common, meaning it probably didn’t have much to do with Carroll.

“Tbf it’s really hard to choose a hotel in Seattle that’s free of furries,” a Redditor joked.

“A large number of those furries were probably Seahawks fans if were being honest,” another pointed out.

In any case, the Rams and Snead were unfazed by what might have been Carroll’s attempt to throw them off their game. From 2021-23, the supposed period that this went on, the Rams were 3-1 against the Seahawks in Seattle. With their one loss coming in overtime by just 3 points.

Still, it’s a funny memory to look back on for Snead. If Carroll orchestrated it, he seemingly has nothing but respect for the great lengths of gamesmanship.