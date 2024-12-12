Can’t Throw Our $100 Million QB Kirk Cousins Out of the Bus for Michael Penix Jr.: Django Unchained Star Omar J. Dorsey

Jul 25, 2024; Buford, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) talks to the media on the first day of training camp at Falcons Training Camp. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons are a sinking ship, being steered by veteran QB Kirk Cousins. The quarterback’s last four games have zero touchdown passes and eight back-breaking interceptions. The season is on the line, and the biggest question plaguing Atlanta is if they should trade in Cousins for the younger Michael Penix Jr.

However, as actor and Falcons fan Omar J. Dorsey pointed out to Rich Eisen on his show, Cousins has been paid too much to be benched. When asked whether the best course of action for the Falcons would be to go ahead and start rookie Penix Jr, Dorsey said,

“We can’t just take our $100 million quarterback and throw him under the bus…We got to just keep him, we gotta keep him.”

The Django Unchained star is right, except for one thing: Cousins is actually a $180 million quarterback. If not for this mammoth guaranteed contract, Penix Jr. would’ve taken over by now.

However, HC Raheem Morris made it clear in his postgame presser after his team’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13 that Cousins is still the captain of the ship.

“For us, it is going to be his opportunity to go out there and right the ship,” Morris said, “and we’ve got to give him that opportunity, and he’s earned it.”

But he also said, that in the NFL, turnovers will kill you. And Cousins ​​currently leads the NFL with a total of 17 turnovers. These include two lost fumbles and 15 interceptions. Additionally, he has recorded 12 fumbles this season, tying him for the highest number in the league alongside Baker Mayfield

Penix, who was selected in the top ten of the draft, represents a potential future for the Falcons, especially as they aim to revitalize their offense and compete effectively in the league. But its unlikely the Falcons will go that route.