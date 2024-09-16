Carolina Fans Look Back in Regret as Panthers Traded a Fortune for Bryce Young in 2023

Apr 28, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Bryce Young greets the media and answers questions during his press conference at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Young came at a hefty price for the Carolina Panthers, and considering the recent development, it might be all for a bust. After having a flop rookie season, the 2023 No.1 pick was expected to improve in terms of performance. However, with back-to-back dismal games this season, the quarterback finds himself benched and his future in the team uncertain.

As reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Young has been benched after recording 31 completions out of 56 attempts for 245 yards, 3 interceptions, and no touchdowns over the past two games. As the news broke out, fans couldn’t help but look back at the time the Panthers made a huge trade for the 2023 No. 1 pick, which didn’t turn out as expected.

Carolina traded their WR D.J. Moore, two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and one fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears. In exchange, they got the 2023 No.1 pick from which they chose Young over CJ Stroud, who went to the Texans.

It already looks like a losing trade when we compare the two quarterbacks’ career trajectories. However, it gets even worse if we look at what the Bears made out of their trade.

The Bears used their trade gifts quite wisely! Starting with Moore, the receiver has made a sturdy name for himself in the league. Last year, he amassed his career-high 80.2 yards per game, a 22.3% target rate, and a tackle avoidance rate of 0.95.

Then comes the picks. The Bears picked OT Darnell Wright in the first round and CB Tyrique Stevenson in the second round last year. Both players are shining in the crew, with the latter winning the NFL Defender of the Week this season.

Furthermore, this year, the Bears picked Caleb Williams as the overall No.1 and Tory Taylor in the fourth round. So, it’s no wonder why most fans expressed utter disappointment in the trade.

One disappointed fan, for instance, wrote, “Panthers fans definitely lost”

Another chimed in, “As a panthers fan it has ruined my love for a specific team and made me addicted to parlays”

This user wrote, “Well the panthers are sitting Bryce young so I think it’s pretty much a given that the bears won.”

Yet another commented, “Please don’t remind us! Or to make it better please add the Niners one for Trey lance lol it’ll ease the pain a bit.”

Clearly, fans do not hold fond memories of the trade. However, the Panthers are trying to turn the tide from Week 3 by replacing Young with ‘Red Rifle’ Dalton.

Andy Dalton replaces Bryce Young

The reigns of Carolina’s offense have been now handed over to veteran Dalton. The Panthers hope that the QB’s ample experience will come in handy, as head coach Dave Canales explained, “Andy gives us our best chance moving forward.”

The former Bengals QB is a three-time Pro Bowler and has the fans’ expectations pinned on his shoulders. With that said, while Young’s benching was not shocking, it certainly was unexpected.

His Week 2’s disappointing performance certainly justifies the decision, but the surprise factor comes in light of the HC’s recent statements. Canales vouched for the 23-year-old on Sunday after the team’s loss against the Chargers, saying:

“Bryce is our quarterback. We’re going to continue to shore and fix the things we need to fundamentally, from a scheme standpoint, all those things.”

It will be interesting to see how the Panthers fare under the new signal caller Dalton. Fans will also be on the lookout for whether Young gets another shot as the starter, or if he’ll be on the lookout for a new home soon.