“ESPN Felt Bad For Bryce Young, Andy Dalton Came In & Scored 3 TDs” – Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Carolina Panthers first-year head coach Dave Canales decided to bench quarterback Bryce Young. Today, in his first game of the year, journeyman Andy Dalton stepped in and lifted the Panthers to a dominant 36-22 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dalton, a 14-year veteran, threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. He made the previously stagnant Carolina offense look electric, and gave Panthers’ fans hope that their team may not be as bad as they thought after Week 2. The last point was not lost on former NFL receiver Antonio Brown.

A rival of Dalton’s when the two resided in the AFC North, Brown didn’t appear to be shocked at the 36-year-old’s success. He then noted Dalton pulled off this performance with receiving options ESPN had bashed throughout the week while defending the struggling Young.

ESPN spent all week talkin bout feeling bad for Bryce Young cause he didn’t have weapons Then Andy Dalton comes in and throws 300+ and 3 TDs #CTESPN — AB (@AB84) September 23, 2024

Brown’s observation drew a number of comments on Twitter/X, most of which called Young a draft bust. Through 18 career starts, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft has a 2-16 record and nearly as many interceptions (11) as touchdown passes (10).

Other commenters made remarks about Young being an undersized prospect for the QB position, and called out draft analysts for defending their takes on Young despite his struggles.

Yeah wild what a QB can do when he’s not 5’4″ and 90 pounds. — Just Kansas Things 3 (@justksthings3) September 23, 2024

Too many draft gurus can’t admit when they’re wrong — Anti-QB (@AntiQuarterback) September 23, 2024

Another commenter noted that rookie quarterbacks, no matter their situation, don’t appear to be able to handle the rigors of the professional level right away. Both Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels – the top two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft – failed to throw a touchdown pass in their first two games.

These rookie QBs are clearly not prepared — Israelashala (@israelashala) September 23, 2024

The Panthers are expected to continue starting Dalton moving forward. They are set to face Dalton’s first team, the Cincinnati Bengals, in Week 4.