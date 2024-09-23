mobile app bar

“ESPN Felt Bad For Bryce Young, Andy Dalton Came In & Scored 3 TDs” – Antonio Brown

Braden Ramsey
Published

Former President of an MLB Team Names the Real Person Behind Benching Bryce Young and It’s Not HC Dave Canales

CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 15: Bryce Young 9 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before a football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 15 Chargers at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240915003

Earlier this week, Carolina Panthers first-year head coach Dave Canales decided to bench quarterback Bryce Young. Today, in his first game of the year, journeyman Andy Dalton stepped in and lifted the Panthers to a dominant 36-22 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dalton, a 14-year veteran, threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. He made the previously stagnant Carolina offense look electric, and gave Panthers’ fans hope that their team may not be as bad as they thought after Week 2. The last point was not lost on former NFL receiver Antonio Brown.

A rival of Dalton’s when the two resided in the AFC North, Brown didn’t appear to be shocked at the 36-year-old’s success. He then noted Dalton pulled off this performance with receiving options ESPN had bashed throughout the week while defending the struggling Young.

Brown’s observation drew a number of comments on Twitter/X, most of which called Young a draft bust. Through 18 career starts, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft has a 2-16 record and nearly as many interceptions (11) as touchdown passes (10).

Other commenters made remarks about Young being an undersized prospect for the QB position, and called out draft analysts for defending their takes on Young despite his struggles.

Another commenter noted that rookie quarterbacks, no matter their situation, don’t appear to be able to handle the rigors of the professional level right away. Both Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels – the top two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft – failed to throw a touchdown pass in their first two games.

The Panthers are expected to continue starting Dalton moving forward. They are set to face Dalton’s first team, the Cincinnati Bengals, in Week 4.

Post Edited By:Nidhi

About the author

Braden Ramsey

Braden Ramsey

x-icon

Braden Ramsey has always been a big NFL fan. He has written about the league for various outlets, and covered the sport at a number of levels throughout his life. His favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens. When he's not writing, Braden can be found enjoying comedy of all kinds and hanging out with friends.

Read more from Braden Ramsey

