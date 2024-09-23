Is Andy Dalton Married? All About His Partner and Former TCU Classmate Jordan Dalton

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Andy Dalton and his wife JJ were on hand at the 2019 Cincinnati.com Sports Awards at Music Hall, April 18, 2019. Sa 115

After Panthers QB1 Bryce Young was benched and replaced by Andy Dalton, the veteran had a lot of pressure to prove himself in the Week 3 clash against the Raiders. As it turned out, Carolina won 36-22 against Las Vegas, and Dalton’s leadership quality was highly evident on the field as he threw three TD passes in the first half of the game. But as the saying goes, behind every successful man is a woman.

Advertisement

Dalton’s biggest support system is his wife, Jordan. Mrs. Dalton has been with him through thick and thin. Her support is especially notable after last year when the Panthers’ starting QB signed a two-year contract worth up to $10 million but was beaten by Young for the starting role.

Jordan and Andy met each other during their senior year when they were attending Texas Christian University (TCU) back in 2010. As their love blossomed, the pair, head over heels in love, decided to get hitched on July 9, 2011 — three months after Andy was selected in the second round as the 35th overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft by the Bengals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JJ Dalton (@jjdalton5)

The sudden switch from NCAA Football to NFL was not smooth, but the newly married lovebirds sailed through. In the fourth year of Andy’s playing career, Jordan gave birth to their first child, a son named Noah, In July 2016—a month before the QB received a six-year extension, worth $100 million from the Bengals.

Three years later, the couple once again became parents with the birth of their second son, Nash, in March 2017. Two years later, their third bundle of joy arrived—a daughter named Finley—making their family complete.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JJ Dalton (@jjdalton5)

Being the wife of an NFL player has its perks and challenges. Thus, Jordan prefers to support Andy by staying in the background.

Moreover, she has been working hard to carve her identity by breaking the mere tag of “Andy Dalton’s wife.” Currently, Jordan is the force behind the couple’s charity, Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation.

Inside the Daltons’ mission to support families of seriously ill children

After Andy exchanged vows with Jordan, they took the initiative of founding the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation in 2011. As per the LinkedIn bio, the foundation supports seriously ill and physically challenged children throughout Cincinnati with “support and life-changing experiences.”

The Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation, in the past, has offered approximately $500,000 in grant money to support underprivileged families, as per wlwt.com.

One of the memorable years of the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation was in 2017 when the former Bengals QB defeated the Baltimore Ravens 31–27 in Week 17 — which allowed the Buffalo Bills to enter the playoffs by breaking their 17-year-long playoff drought.

Over the moon, Bills fans donated over $450,000 to the foundation — most individual contributions were $17, honoring the Bills’ end to a 17-year playoff drought.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JJ Dalton (@jjdalton5)

Although both Andy and Jordan are actively engaged in their foundation, Mrs. Dalton’s involvement in philanthropic efforts, particularly, helps her to step out of Andy’s shadow and shine in her own right.