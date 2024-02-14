CeeDee Lamb Advices ‘Old Man’ LeBron James to Relax, While Accepting That the NBA Legend Would Have Done Well in NFL Too

LeBron James is undeniably one of the Greatest players ever in the NBA. Many would even argue that he is in the same league as sporting legends like Michael Jordan, Lionel Messi, Tom Brady, Tiger Woods, and Rafa Nadal among others. The 39-year-old hooper has had a stellar 21-year NBA career so far and has shown no signs of stopping.

While many athletes call it a day when they are 35-36, LeBron’s production at. 39 is truly astounding. While many would run far away from calling him old, Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb has sparked controversy in his recent interview. Speaking to Bleacher Report, when queried about one NBA player whom Lamb would love to see play in the NFL, the WR instantly replied LeBron James because of his massive structure.

However, the name came with a disclaimer as Lamb preferred “Prime LeBron” and not the current LeBron on the final leg of his career

“LeBron. He’s 6’9, 240 running. Well, Prime LeBron, not this LeBron. My man’s old. He needs to relax,” said Lamb.

The LA Lakers icon, despite being on the final leg of his career has maintained the same knack for record-breaking. Recently, LeBron became the first NBA player to record 30+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists in 23 minutes or less when the Lakers blew past the Pelicans.

10 years ago, if someone had labeled age as a criterion, it would have made sense. But when we have Cristiano Ronaldo [39] playing regularly at an International Level, and Tom Brady retiring at 45, longevity has been much more common in elite athletes. LeBron James, unlike his peers, spends extra money [$1.5 million / month] on fitness.

If the Lakers forward can still break new records every game, and if Brady could become the oldest Super Bowl MVP at 40, it’s hard to imagine James being a failure if he were to transition to the NFL at this age.

CeeDee Lamb Wants To Travel Back in Time to 1995

The first question asked to CeeDee Lamb in the interview was where he would go if he could travel back in time. Out of all the periods he could have chosen from, the WR chose to go back in 1995 to witness the Cowboys lifting their most recent Super Bowl trophy. “1995 Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl. Because I want to know what it feels like, you know what I am saying?” said the Dallas player. It’s no secret that the Cowboys have struggled massively over the last few seasons. Hence the WR making this statement gives us an insight into the Dallas camp and their desire for the ring.

When asked to reveal the name of a teammate whom Lamb would call if he were in trouble; the WR instantly named Micah. He however instantly clarified that it’s not because he is part of Micah’s show. “Micah! And I am not saying that because I’m on his show but that’s a fact.” CeeDee also shared that Gunna is the artist for him that he can listen to for the rest of his life. Lastly, when quipped about his Favorite NFL City besides Dallas to go to, the NFL star answered New York citing his love for fashion.