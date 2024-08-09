CeeDee Lamb Seemingly Claps Back at Jerry Jones’ ‘Non-Urgency’ on Contract Extension

Things seem to be getting stickier in Dallas. Just a month away from kicking off the season, Jerry Jones is still in no hurry to resolve the contract offseason contract drama going on in the Cowboys camp. One player waiting on an extension in the offseason is CeeDee Lamb and with Jones saying there’s no urgency in getting his contract done, the WR had a cryptic response.

After a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, the Cowboys owner downplayed the urgency of extending Lamb’s contract, despite the receiver entering the final year of his current deal worth $17.99 million.

Lamb had a swift and pointed response to Jones’ nonchalant attitude over his contract extension. The receiver took to social media, posting a simple “LOL” on his X account, clearly unimpressed with the owner’s stance.

Lamb has not been attending voluntary workouts or mandatory minicamp and has been a no-show at training camp.

This latest social media ‘eye-roll’ has only fueled speculation about Lamb’s dissatisfaction with Jones’ stance. Some supporters of other teams also openly courted Lamb:

You see that’s why you need to come to Minnesota. We don’t get attached to Mid QBs and overpay them. We pay our best players . — BucketsForL3W (@GucciBigSosa) August 9, 2024

Philly knows how to give decent contracts — Patty Joe (@Patty_Joe3) August 9, 2024

Meanwhile, Cowboys faithful are urging Jones to secure their star receiver’s services long-term.

‍♂️ cmon Jerry.. get it done — Huntibles (@Huntibles) August 9, 2024

Bruh, don’t let my kids down. Lol. It’s been almost 30 years for me, but my kids are new to this cowboys life. Let’s get this contract done and make it a year to remember. — Joshua Smith from Break The Cycle (@JoshuaAtLarge) August 9, 2024

The situation in Dallas is becoming tense after Jerry Jones promised to go “all-in” this offseason but has still not taken any measure to strengthen the team with any offseason moves or free-agency trades.

It’s not just Lamb’s contract causing headaches for the Cowboys. Negotiations with quarterback Dak Prescott and defensive standout Micah Parsons remain unresolved too, with them also losing patience with the team’s indecision, adding to the mounting pressure in Dallas.

However, Jones appears content to let these situations simmer until January 2025 despite the growing unease among fans and players.

Jones is taking it easy, despite looming contract extensions

Many feel the Cowboys owner is unfazed by the potential loss of key players like Prescott and Lamb. Recently, he even drew parallels to the Kansas City Chiefs’ separation from Tyreek Hill in 2022, reminding fans that the Chiefs went on to win two Super Bowls without their star receiver.

Jones’ approach has certainly raised eyebrows among Cowboys fans and NFL analysts alike. Can Dallas truly be “all in” if they don’t secure their most commanding offensive weapons? Jones seems to think so, talking to USA TODAY Sports about Lamb’s absence from the mandatory training,

“It’s a long way to January. Long way. Really, it’s not the end of the world to be out here (without Lamb) in these early days of training camp.”

While Jones appears content to play the waiting game, Lamb’s case for a new deal is convincing. He is coming off a career-best season where he led the league in receptions and posted impressive numbers in yards and touchdowns. This performance certainly warrants a huge payday.

However, the Cowboys face a complex financial puzzle this season, with multiple players due for mega contracts. Many eyes will be on how Dallas navigates these tricky waters.