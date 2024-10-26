CeeDee Lamb Honestly Reflects on Dallas’ Home Game Losses: “We Owe Cowboys Nation Some Wins”

The Dallas Cowboys were brutally defeated by the Detroit Lions (47-9) in their week 6 clash. In fact, their awful 0-3 record at home this year has left Dallas admirers fuming. Reflecting on this, star WR CeeDee Lamb provided some insight during his appearance for NFL-on-NBC.

Lamb sat down for an interview with Jason Garrett to discuss the team’s underwhelming season. While the wide receiver reflected on his ‘winning’ mindset stating that he aims to score no matter what, Lamb acknowledged that the games so far have been laden with quite a few issues. Lamb said:

“It’s been a tale of two halves. I feel like away we hold it down. Home we got to come on. We have our crowd, we have our people behind us – Cowboys Nation. We owe them some wins at home.”

Lamb admitted that the team has faced some major challenges at home games. However, they have done quite well on the road. The WR expressed that despite the defeats at home, there is a strong belief within the unit that things will get better. Their focus, as a unit, is on one game at a time. This attitude is important if the America’s team wants to make a mark after their bye week.

However, the Cowboys urgently need to find answers to the questions raised about their gameplay. A persistent issue in the Cowboys‘ unit has been their running game. The QB and Co. have struggled to impress near the end zone. Currently, they are at the bottom of the table in rushing yards (463), rushing touchdowns (2), and average yards per carry (3.5).

CeeDee Lamb voices the small changes the team needs to make to improve

During the same interview, Jason Garrett acknowledged that the Jerry Jones-owned team had a phenomenal 16-game home winning streak, which broke this season. Curious to know the reason behind the same, Garrett asked Lamb, “Any explanation for why it’s flipped?” To this, the wideout replied with a straight, “No.”

However, he did add:

“I do know that we need to be more profound in our game. We got to make these routine plays, we got to stay above the stakes. It’s like the small things. I feel like we can just nudge up. It’s not something drastic, but if we stay ahead of the game, stay on pace, we will match anybody.”

The mantra for the team is clear — to not fall behind and improve their running game. But, how well they can execute this will only be proven on October 27 against the 49ers.