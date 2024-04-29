CFB Analyst Delves Deeper Into Arch Manning’s Season With the Longhorns Now That Quinn Ewers Has Returned

The world saw a glimpse of Arch Manning in 2023 when he joined the Texas Longhorns as a backup to QB Quin Ewers. While the former Newman Greenies star did not get to start a game throughout the year, he was still expected to lead the Longhorns in 2024. However, just as it was time for him to assume the reins, Ewers postponed his NFL Draft plans by one year.

With Texas having both quarterbacks on the roster, it will again be a similar situation for Arch Manning, who has yet to showcase his prowess in college games. CFB analyst Bruce Feldman agrees with this notion as well, and in his recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, he asserted that Manning will remain a backup in 2024, as Quinn Ewers excelled last season. But now, there will be more buzz about Manning playing since fans loved him in the Orange-White Spring game.

Leading the White team, Arch completed 19 of 25 passes and tossed three touchdowns. He also tallied 355 yards. Unfortunately for Arch, the game ended in a thrilling 35-34 win for the Orange team, but he stole the show with his performance, with some even touting him as the “Next Manning” of the football world.

However, Bruce Feldman feels it’s still too early to think of him as a starter for the program. He highlighted that Arch is still in the development phase and would need at least one more year before he could replace Quinn Ewers.

“I think it hasn’t changed. I think the only thing might have changed a little is there’s just more fan excitement about Arch Manning because now they’ve seen it, as opposed to just heard about, oh, he was a five star and he’s the next Manning you know. It sounds like his development is coming along really, really well,” Bruce said.

Ewers will be playing his third year at Texas, following which he will most likely declare for the draft. In the two seasons, Ewers has played 22 games and has thrown for 5,656 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, as per Sports Reference.

Arch Manning’s 2024 Starting Possibility

Bruce Feldman believes that the only possibility for Arch Manning to start games in the 2024 season would be if Quinn Ewers suffered an injury. Notably, Quinn missed six games in the last two seasons and former Longhorns QB Maalik Murphy replaced him as the starter. If such a situation occurs next season, football fans might see Arch Manning take up the leading role.

Bruce believes Manning is smart and athletic and has already blossomed as a passer. However, there is still no need for him to be out there and be the main man on the field. He just got to the SEC from high school. It’s better if he focuses on boosting his game for one more season.