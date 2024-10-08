Chad Johnson Explains How Patrick Mahomes is Following Tom Brady’s Playbook in the 2024 NFL

In a masterclass performance, Andy Reid and his team secured a 26-13 victory over the Saints at Arrowhead on Monday night. With their fifth straight win this season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are drawing comparisons to the dynastic New England Patriots led by Tom Brady.

Despite injuries, the Chiefs are maintaining their winning run like how the Patriots did with Brady. Reacting to the win, former Bengals WR Chad Johnson noted the similarities between the Chiefs’ dominance with Mahomes and the Patriots’ success under Tom Brady.

On the Nightcap podcast, Johnson highlighted how both quarterbacks effectively led their teams through adversity:

“When you have a quarterback like that, anything is possible. It’s like a plug-in next man up. Same thing when Brady was with the Patriots. Players get hurt. A different piece of that puzzle always changes consistently for some reason, because of the quarterback, because of the person they have at the helm. It doesn’t matter who is out there. I mean, he gonna make it happen. And Patrick Mahomes is doing the same damn thing.”

In terms of plays, Mahomes is known for his powerful throwing and scrambling ability. This is reminiscent of Brady’s approach, where he designed the plays and let the offense execute the running game.

Mahomes also added tactical plays like behind-the-back passes in the 2024 pre-season, which he hasn’t used in the NFL season so far. Additionally, Brady, known for his belief that quarterbacks should be the voice of the team, would likely be thrilled to see Mahomes leading the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Shannon Sharpe shared his candid thoughts about how big of an impact Mahomes and Brady have on their teammates and their performance.

Shannon Sharpe decodes Brady and Mahomes factor

The Nightcap co-host echoed Johnson’s sentiments, likening Brady and Mahomes to “big jokers” on a deck of cards. Sharpe emphasized the confidence these quarterbacks instill in their teams and praised the Chiefs’ defense for their outstanding performance.

“They breathe confidence into your entire team because you know if we just do our job, he gonna make it work. They have an outstanding defense and gave up 13 points. They’ve given up only 29 points in the second half.”

Earlier, Mahomes was the leading passer in the game against the Saints, completing 28-of-39 for 331 yards, with 0 touchdowns and 1 interception. Notably, he didn’t target a wide receiver in the first quarter but adapted his strategy in the subsequent quarters to secure the win for the Chiefs.

Looking ahead, while following Brady’s footsteps, Mahomes has the potential to one-up him by achieving something no team has ever done: a three-peat.