Chad Johnson Reacts as Rashee Rice’s Mom Faces Stealing Accusations: “I Need to Know The Backstory”

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) catches a deep pass as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) defends in the third quarter during a Week 17 NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs won, 25-17.

Rashee Rice’s mother got caught with her hand in the cookie jar. Unfortunately, the clip is available for all to see on the internet as she went viral over the weekend.

While the NFL fraternity jumped on the video to ridicule Kearney, Chad Johnson, on the Nightcap podcast, was a little more gracious as he said, “I need to know the backstory.”

In the video captured on the neighbor’s Ring camera, Marsha Kearney can reportedly be seen nicking a package from her neighbor’s doorstep. Her neighbor alleges that Kearney stole two limited edition Chapell Roan records, that she had purchased from Urban Outfitters.

To make matters worse, Kearney had apparently donned her iconic “Momma Rice” jersey and could be seen walking by her neighbor’s doorway and looking at the camera before picking up a package and walking down the hall.

Many have speculated that it was a simple case of petty theft. However, Johnson thinks there’s more to it.

According to the former WR, Kearney has “nothing to worry about right now,” owing to her son’s lucrative football career, and contract with the Chiefs.

Ocho hypothesized that the incident was perhaps a case of feuding neighbors and not a petty theft. He alleged that she most likely knew about the presence of the ring camera but had a personal vendetta against the neighbor, as he said, ‘“Oh you gonna play with me? I finna take your package.”

2024 has not been great for the young WR, and this latest news of his mom stealing a package is the least of his worries right now.

Rashee Rice placed on injured reserve

The WR did not start off the season on the right foot, with his start with the Chiefs marred by his legal woes. In March, Rice was allegedly involved in a six-car crash in Dallas that sent two people to the hospital.

He is facing eight charges: one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury. Even though he dodged suspension despite his involvement in the crash, Rice is now on IR, with his return questionable.

In a blow to the Chiefs offense, Rice joined Isiah Pacheco and Marquise Brown on injured reserve. The WR exited the Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury.

NFL insider Albert Breer revealed that Rice’s prognosis looks concerning as there is fear of both ACL and PCL damage, that could set back his return to the field for several months, maybe even the entire season.