Rashee Rice Injury Update: How Long Does It Take to Heal After a PLC Surgery?

Sneha Singh
Published

Feb 5, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) talks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be leading the Kansas City Chiefs on a winning streak, but the offense is clearly feeling a void in the wide receiver room. Rashee Rice has been off the field for the past couple of weeks and as per Andy Reid’s latest update, it appears he might miss the remainder of the season.

Rice, who had been showing flashes of promise as a reliable target for Mahomes, recently underwent surgery to repair the posterolateral corner (PLC) of his right knee. This injury initially sparked concerns over a possible ACL tear, which would have kept him out for a similarly extended period.

The injury occurred during the Chiefs’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers, where Rice was hurt but managed to finish the game. Speaking to reporters, Reid gave clarity on Rice’s predicament, “It’s probably the same result you would get timewise for an ACL. It takes a while… He’ll get into his rehab and get rolling on that.”

While the distinction between a PLC and ACL injury is important, both injuries have lengthy recovery timelines, with rehab typically lasting around six months.

Rice’s absence is a significant blow to the Chiefs’ offense, which relies on its dynamic receiving corps to open up Mahomes’ passing game. While Rice was not the number-one option, he was steadily becoming a trusted receiver in Mahomes’ arsenal. His ability to stretch the field and create separation has been missed, and his absence will continue to leave a gap in the Chiefs’ lineup for the rest of the season.

With a typical six-month recovery period for PLC surgery, Rice is unlikely to return before the end of the current NFL season. Whether he will be ready for the start of training camp in July remains uncertain, but the fans and the team are hopeful for a smooth rehab process.

Until then, the Chiefs will have to navigate the remainder of their season without the budding receiver, and Mahomes will need to continue to adapt to his ever-changing supporting cast.

Sneha Singh

