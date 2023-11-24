Channing Crowder Is Crystal Clear in Backing Tyreek Hill as the MVP of This Season

Tyreek Hill has been racking up yards ever since he entered the NFL. The former Chiefs WR, now with the Dolphins, has been a revelation this season for Mike McDaniels‘s high-powered offense. The star WR, often called ‘Cheetah’ for his pace and stealth, was again the heart of the offense in their recent matchup against the Raiders. In week 12, he had ten receptions for 146 yards along with a TD.

Advertisement

In just 11 matches this season, Cheetah has 79 receptions for 1222 yards, averaging 15.5 yards per reception. He has also added 9 touchdowns to his tally. With the Dolphins racking up 4,340 yards this season, many believe Tyreek Hill is leading the NFL MVP consideration alongside McCaffrey, Jalen Hurts, Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson. He is also a front-runner for the Offensive Player of the Year.

Nevertheless, former Dolphins LB Channing Crowder feels Hill deserves to be crowned MVP this season. He feels that the seven-time Pro Bowler has set the benchmark for wide receivers. During his chat with TMZ, Crowder said,

Advertisement

“He is the best player at his position in the NFL right now. When you’re talking about the Dolphins, and their best player being Tyreek Hill, he has to be the MVP.”

The former NFL star stated that Cheetah’s astonishing numbers are enough to put him in front of the conversation. Hill has a chance to break Calvin ‘Megatron’ Johnson‘s 2012 record of 1964 yards this season.

Tyreek Hill Feels He Will Fall Short in the MVP Race

While Hill is believed to be the frontrunner for the NFL’s prestigious award, he feels quite different. Cheetah said there is a player on his team who has been better than him and deserves the award ahead of him.

“No,” Hill told reporters Thursday when asked about the possibility. “Because we have a player that’s on our team that’s better than me and means more to this team. And jokingly names the team’s fullback Alec Ingold,” said Hill, as reported by CBS.

Advertisement

It was an obvious reference to his QB teammate, Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins QB has also been exceptional this season. He has thrown for 2934 yards, with 21 touchdowns and just 8 picks.

However, the Dolphins have been criticized by fans and pundits alike for failing in big matches this season. Hill and his QB have been accused of stat padding and racking up numbers against teams with below .500 winning records.

They have lost 3 matches this season, and all were against teams with a winning record. Tyreek and Tua failed to perform in all those matches. Against the Chiefs, Hill had just 8 receptions for 62 yards; against the Eagles, 11 for 88; and against the Bills, just 3 for 58. The same goes for Tua, who threw for just 193 yards, 216 yards, and 282 yards against the Chiefs, Eagles, and Bills respectively.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ringer/status/1727434049604476939?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Phins are 7-3 this season and take on another below .500 team the New York Jets, on Saturday. Tyreek would have another chance to display his talent at the NFL’s first-ever Black Friday fixture at MetLife Stadium. If the Dolphins make the playoffs this season, should Tyreek Hill be the NFL MVP? What do you think?