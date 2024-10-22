Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh Shares Important Health Update After Last Week’s Irregular Heartbeat

Jim Harbaugh-led Chargers lost to the Arizona Cardinals 15-17. The match showcased evident cracks in the team’s offense as they failed to contribute even a single TD. However, the head coach has a more serious issue at hand to deal with- his ailing health.

In the match against the Denver Broncos, Jim Harbaugh was seen wearing a heart monitor after he experienced an irregular heartbeat. This raised concerns about his health.

Harbaugh detailed his condition and the procedures he had taken to improve it. However, the question came up again today in the post-match press conference. The HC replied honestly:

“It [the medical testing] was good. Thanks for asking. Yeah, no issues.”

The good news came from the coach after he had revealed last week that he was undergoing medical testing. It required the professional to wear a heart monitor for the next two weeks and take blood thinner.

Harbaugh light-hearted addressed the media, “2-0 with an arrhythmia,” and added:

“I’m pretty confident on this one and that I know what it is and how to deal with it. But as always, we’ll trust the doctors to tell me what to do.”

This isn’t the first time Harbaugh has experienced this issue. It has been years since he was diagnosed with atrial flutter. It is a condition that causes the heart to beat at abnormally high rates.

The coach has had ablation procedures in 1999 and 2012. This method uses small burns or freezes heart cells, and creates tiny scars in heart tissue to prevent the heart from producing an irregular rhythm, according to numerous sources.

Other details related to the recent episode he experienced include that Harbaugh started to feel the symptoms before the team left Southern California on Saturday.

During the warm-ups, the condition worsened and hence, Harbaugh had his pulse, and his EKG taken, and took IV and magnesium. Surprisingly, the players weren’t aware of Harbaugh’s condition until after the Broncos game.

Regarding this, the HC said, “I knew they were so locked in the game that this is what we wanted them locked in on.” Overall, it looks like Harbaugh’s condition is improving. That is positive news for the coach, the team, and the fans.