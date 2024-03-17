Charles Woodson Narrates the Epic Tale of Winning the Heisman Over Peyton Manning: “There Was No Way I Was Gonna Win”

The 1997 Heisman Trophy finalists were unparalleled talents. It featured four first-round picks and three future first-ballot Hall of Famers. Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning, who was known for his decision-making and precision, then Michigan’s Charles Woodson, who dazzled everyone with his versatility dominating as a cornerback, on special teams, and even on offense. Marshall’s wide receiver, Randy Moss, impressed with his impressive agility and talent, leaving defenses amazed. Then they had Washington State’s QB Ryan Leaf, who made his name after leading his college to the Rose Bowl.

After Charles Woodson won the Heisman Trophy over Peyton Manning, it caused heated discussions among fans, especially the ones hailing from Tennessee. Now, in a recent appearance on “Bussin’ With The Boys,” Woodson discussed his mentality during the announcement, reminiscing about his play and how he stood out as a player.

Even though Charles Woodson saw himself as one of the top players in the country, Woodson confessed he didn’t expect to win the Heisman that year.

“I didn’t think I was going to win the Heisman. There was no way I was going to win the Heisman over Peyton Manning; it just wasn’t going to happen.” Charles added, “My whole body jump went limp and if you watch it, you’ll see Randy on the side. He’s like ‘get up’. So he nudged me. I’m like ‘Damn! I just won the Heisman Trophy.’”

Charles Woodson explained how the focus was on Peyton Manning returning to Tennessee for his senior year, his accomplishments in college, and his decision to forgo the NFL for another season in the NCAA.

Moreover, Charles mentioned the weekly rankings for the Heisman Trophy contenders, and how he found interest in watching players move up the ranks with their impressive plays, much like his own one-handed interception against Michigan State. However, nothing truly convinced him that he would emerge as the winner among talented elites.

What Did Charles Woodson Say After Winning the Heisman Over Peyton Manning?

Following a defeat to Florida, Peyton Manning guided the Vols to nine straight victories. It culminated in a comeback win over Auburn in the SEC championship game, where he earned MVP honors for throwing four touchdown passes. Nonetheless, the Heisman Trophy is won with the grandest plays on the grandest stages, none bigger than when Michigan faced Ohio State.

Charles Woodson went into his standout mode. He had a crucial catch, a punt return touchdown, and a key interception, which solidified his Heisman campaign. The game was hailed as one of the greatest by commentator Keith Jackson. Woodson became the first and only defensive player to ever win the Heisman Trophy.

“It’s one of the greatest moments of my life. As an individual, you want to stand out. Even though it’s a team sport, you want to be so good at what you do that you stand out among the rest, whether it’s your team, your conference or the country. You want to be recognized as one of the best. So for me to win the Heisman, especially with quarterbacks and wide receivers the numbers they put up, it’s certainly special.” Charles Woodson said, per ESPN.

Woodson knew that the quarterbacks and wide receivers are the players who primarily get the most attention for their impressive statistics and that indeed multiplied the level of happiness for him after the win. However, for Woodson, winning championships in college and at the professional level are considered the highest achievements, with the Heisman Award ranking closely behind.