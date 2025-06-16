Colston Loveland’s Recruitment Story is Proof Why Jim Harbaugh is a Coach for the Ages: “He Stayed at My Grandparents’ House”

Jim Harbaugh has left his mark wherever he’s coached, but it was at Michigan where he truly cemented his legacy and transformed the culture. His relentless dedication to the program paid off, with numerous Wolverines selected in the top rounds of the last two NFL Drafts. The former 49ers head coach went to extraordinary lengths to bring top-tier talent to Ann Arbor, one of them being tight end Colston Loveland, who recently shared a memorable story about Harbaugh’s recruitment tactics.

Advertisement

During a conversation with Rich Eisen, the Chicago Bears’ rookie tight end recalled just how far Harbaugh went to secure his commitment. Long before Loveland ever visited Michigan, Harbaugh made the trip to his hometown of Gooding, Idaho—a small, tight-knit community that doesn’t often host college football royalty.

The moment Harbaugh arrived, he became the talk of the town. The arrival of the iconic coach thrilled residents as he walked their streets. But instead of booking a comfortable hotel, Harbaugh took a different approach—he stayed at Loveland’s grandparents’ home. It was a meaningful gesture, one that underscored his genuine interest not just in the athlete, but in the person.

This visit gave Harbaugh the chance to connect deeply with Colston, engaging in heartfelt conversations about football, life, and everything in between. But he didn’t stop there.

“I met him first, must have been like September, sometime before my senior year. He and coach Jay Harbaugh came out to Gooding. The town was raving. He stayed at my grandparents’ place in Gooding. He got in late at night. We were chopping it up. He’s like, What time are we working out in the morning? We got in there, must have been like 6 or 7 at the school gym. He’s just kind of stopping saying hi to a bunch of different teachers, just being the guy he is.”

That meeting with Jim Harbaugh was the turning point for Colston Loveland. The tight end was deeply moved by the former 49ers head coach’s personal investment in him, and it fueled his decision to commit to Michigan.

Working out side by side with a player isn’t something most head coaches do, but when they do, it resonates. It fires players up, shows them that their coach is willing to put in the same effort, and builds instant respect. It’s no surprise that so many players are eager to suit up for Harbaugh and give everything they’ve got on the field.

This hands-on, all-in approach became a hallmark of Harbaugh’s tenure at Michigan—and it’s something he has carried with him to Los Angeles as he begins his next chapter with the Chargers. Now leading a franchise that hasn’t reached the Super Bowl since 1994, Harbaugh is once again tasked with changing a culture and building a contender from the ground up. If his track record in Ann Arbor is any indication, the Bolts are in good hands.