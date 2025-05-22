“We Got Baby JJ Before GTA 6”: Fans Elated as Katya Kuropas Confirms J.J. McCarthy’s Baby Boy is Arriving in September

There has been one constant in J.J. McCarthy’s life from his high school days to his time in Ann Arbor, and now as he begins his NFL journey in Minnesota — his fiancée, Katya Kuropas. The two are high school sweethearts who have been together since 2018 and are set to celebrate their seventh anniversary this October. After six years of dating, McCarthy finally popped the question last year, even before declaring for the NFL Draft.

Advertisement

Though McCarthy has yet to make his NFL debut after suffering an ACL injury during training camp last season, that long-awaited moment may coincide with another major milestone. J.J. McCarthy is about to become a father. His fiancée, Katya, is expecting their first child — a baby boy — due in September. Fittingly, McCarthy could make his long-awaited NFL debut that same month when the Vikings face their divisional rivals, the Chicago Bears.

Katya shared the exciting news on Instagram, announcing their growing family to the world. While they may not have planned the pregnancy, it’s clear the couple couldn’t be happier. In a heartfelt caption, she expressed their joy and anticipation as they prepare to turn their family of two into three.

“The best surprises come when you least expect them. Our sweet baby boy is arriving in September, and we couldn’t be happier.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katya (@katyakuropas)

McCarthy is the kind of player fans love to root for, so when the news broke, supporters were quick to flood social media with congratulations for him and Katya, along with plenty of good-natured jokes. One fan quipped that this would actually be JJ’s second son, with the first being Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. Another joked that Katya was giving birth to triplets, writing, “She’s giving birth to the Bears, Lions, and Packers — because JJ is their daddy.”

Fans also had fun imagining the future of McCarthy’s son. One predicted the baby would inherit his father’s rocket arm, while another declared that the child is going to be Michigan’s next great quarterback. A particularly clever commenter joked that the pregnancy must have been part of JJ’s training plan all along, calling it an “outstanding conditioning strategy”. See for yourself,

A few chimed in and added,

Others commented,

While the news of the baby is a blessing for JJ McCarthy and Katya, it also marks the beginning of a whirlwind year for the Michigan alum. He’s about to take on two major roles at once — first-time father and starting quarterback in the NFL. With a newborn at home and a franchise to lead, McCarthy will have his hands full in 2025.

After sitting out his rookie season due to injury, McCarthy had time to study and develop behind the scenes. But with Sam Darnold no longer on the roster, the Vikings are turning the keys over to him as their new QB1. The expectations are sky-high — Minnesota went 14-3 last season and made the playoffs under Darnold, and now fans are hoping JJ can step in and keep that momentum going in Kevin O’Connell’s high-powered offense.

The Michigan Alum has the talent, poise, and mental toughness to rise to the occasion, but there’s no denying the pressure that comes with the job. The Vikings have placed their faith in him — now it’s time for JJ to deliver.