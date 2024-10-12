mobile app bar

Chicago Bears News: Insider Hails Franchise for Taking Steps to Help Caleb Williams

Jeevesh Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Chicago Bears News: Insider Hails Franchise for Taking Steps to Help Caleb Williams

Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

After a slow start with the Chicago Bears, which left much to be desired, Caleb Williams seems to be picking up the pace. Naturally, this transition from a shaky debut to an NFL-ready quarterback has delighted fans, as well as pundits like Mike Jones, the renowned NFL writer from The Athletic.

Jones joined the ‘Rich Eisen Show’ this week and shared his initial skepticism about the Bears putting too much pressure on Williams, which may have contributed to his early struggles. However, he praised the team’s strategy of allowing the rookie more breathing room to play his own game.

“I was disappointed with the approach that the Bears took out of the gates. It’s like they put way too much on him, just have him throwing 30-50 times a game, but in the last several weeks, they really seemed to have figured it out. He’s coming off of his best game this past week.”

Jones might have been spot on with his take, as it took Williams two games to improve his performance. In his first two outings against the Titans and Texans, he posted pass completion rates of 48.3% and 62.2%, respectively.

However, in his third game against the Colts, he recorded 363 passing yards and two touchdowns, marking his first NFL scores.

Calebs has drastically improved with time

Williams came in as the best player from the 2024 NFL Draft, and obviously, that came with its fair share of expectations. As such, it was a bit disheartening for the fans when he didn’t show off his college-level talent from the get-go, but the past three weeks have made it evident that the youngster just needed a bit of time.

When he faced off against the Texans in Week 2, he completed just 3 of his 12 passes but against the Rams last week; he went on to finish 8 of his 9 passes for 75 yards.

The QB’s rating has also seen a massive improvement, moving from 81.3 on his debut to 126.2 after his last game against the Carolina Panthers. He currently boasts five touchdowns to his name, over 1,000 passing yards, and a passing rating of 81.3.

With that said, one could argue that Williams is well on his way to proving himself as the ‘generational talent’ fans expect him to be. And who knows? He might even outperform Jayden Daniels and win the Rookie of the Year award. The two quarterbacks will face off on Sunday, October 25.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Jeevesh Singh

Jeevesh Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Jeevesh Singh is an NFL journalist at The SportsRush who is credited with over 1000+ articles credited to his name. While he dabbles in both the NFL and NCAA, the latter is his favorite type of football to write about. His passion for NFL emerged for the first time when he saw the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes make some outstanding throws, which would eventually play a crucial part in their consecutive Super Bowl wins. Now, he sits atop a mountain of knowledge and always loves to look on to the punt kicks more so than the quarterback throws. Adding on to the heart-eyes he has for football, Jeevesh is also an amateur actor, poet, badminton enthusiast and an aspiring model all at the same time. The perfect juxtaposition of creativity mixed with his ability to narrate facts makes him a well-endowed writer that perfectly knows when to use silly-puns and when to be the concise journalist he can be.

Share this article

Don’t miss these