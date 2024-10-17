mobile app bar

“Chicago Fans Are in Tears”: Washington Fans Rub Salt on Caleb Williams’ Wounds as Jayden Daniels Continues to Lead the Rookie Race After Week 6

Jeevesh Singh
Published

Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams
The debate over who is the better quarterback between Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams is something that fans greatly enjoy. Some even believe that the two are going neck and neck each week, both becoming strong contenders for the OROY award. Yet, Daniels continues to claim the title of ‘Rookie of the Week’ almost every week against his counterpart.

The Washington Commanders’ second-overall pick has secured his fifth Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award with the conclusion of Week 6, despite a loss against the Baltimore Ravens. Caleb’s Chicago Bears, on the other hand, won their Week 6 matchup in London, yet Caleb did not win the award.

Jayden lost the award only once during Week 2 when Jets RB Braelon Allen won it for his 2-touchdown performance against the Tennessee Titans.

Not so surprisingly, when this week’s winner was announced, NFL fans were quick to flock to social media to take a jab or two at Chicago fans. Comments like “Chicago fans are in tears” and “I KNOW BEARS FANS MADDDDD” are everywhere.

Though Daniels has won the award 4 weeks in a row now, Williams isn’t exactly lagging behind.

Caleb is behind Daniels, but he’s not a straggler

The rivalry between Williams and Daniels has been taking place since their college days and now, it has extended to the playing field of the NFL. While the former USC Trojans quarterback didn’t impress many in his debut and in one or two games after that, Caleb has already started to catch up to Daniels, who has been balling out each week.

Caleb’s passer rating has grown from 88.7 in Week 1 to an impressive 124.4 in Week 6. He has also been the leading force behind the Bears’ 4 wins so far — the team that currently ranks at the third position in the tough NFC North division.

Daniels’ 2024 stats so far show him recording 1,404 passing yards, 6 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions, and a 73.7 QB rating. Meanwhile, Williams currently boasts 1,317 passing yards, 9 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions, and a 45.5 QB rating.

It is quite evident that the Bears’ player is only a game or two away from equaling Daniels’ numbers or, better yet, winning the Rookie of the Week award, and eventually the Rookie of the Year.

Interestingly, the Bears and the Commanders will face each other on October 28th, which will serve as the nail in the coffin to settle the debate over who is the better quarterback between Williams and Daniels once and for all.

