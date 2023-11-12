Chicago Restaurant Insults Jason Kelce in the Name of Taylor Swift Before Getting “Verbally Abused”

Jason Kelce, along with NFL veteran Andrew Whitworth, had a great time down the streets of Chicago. However, his stroll was interrupted by a restaurant’s cryptic message, intended to mock him. The duo stopped by ‘The Wiener’s Circle’, a hot dog joint, where they were treated to harsh jokes in the name of his brother Travis Kelce’s rumored relationship.

It’s no news that Taylor Swift’s induction into the NFL landscape has brought the spotlight on the Chiefs this season. What it has also brought is added attention to the Kelce family, which has been mostly positive. However, this one instance was astonishing, as Jason Kelce was referred to as “Welcome Taylor’s Boyfriend’s Brother”.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Czb9zYevOcT/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The 12-time Grammy winner’s influence is no secret. What struck the nerves of fans was that Jason’s achievement went for a toss for the rumored relationship of his brother. But then again, The Weiner’s Circle attempts to normalize its hotdog serves along with a ‘side of abuse‘ per their website. Not only this, they also proudly made an Instagram post, uploading the sign’s picture and the Swift-style caption, which read,

“Mean (Weiners Circle Version)”

Jason and Travis Kelce have resorted to some good humor over the years, most of it on their famous duo podcast, ‘New Heights‘. Refreshingly enough, Weiner’s Circle picked up this opportunity to humorously roast them.

The Epic Roast of Jason Kelce (Chicago Version)

In another post by Weiner’s Circle, a female staffer named Poochie, in charge of the restaurant, can be seen hosting Jason Kelce with that signature side of abuse. Some behind-the-scenes sneak peeks found space via Instagram, starring the tinge of Weiner’s crude humor and Jason’s way of handling it.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzeN3ndONUe/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Jason and Andrew took the whole incident in good humor, even grinning in a picture posted by the eatery via IG. Not only this, the New Heights podcaster alongside Andrew, seemed to enjoy the hot and sweet mix of jokes. Fans reached out in the comment section with a tinge of humor, applauding Weiner’s charge for her outrageous humor. They also happily acknowledged Jason Kelce’s clapback when he said, “We need to get you on the field. Your mom looks like Michael Strahan.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Anushree_Gupta_/status/1723609563595960426?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Kelce family has gained more attention than ever with pop star Taylor Swift‘s rumored links to Travis. The family has taken the limelight with much grace, similar to what Jason did at Weiners. Interestingly, this drives one into awe of what is coming for the rumored couple and the family as time progresses.