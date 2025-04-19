“This Is a Key to My Marriage”: Ryan Fitzpatrick Advises Men on How to Plan Their Next Boys’ Weekend

Dec 21, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ryan Fitzpatrick has been happily married for 19 years and is the proud father of seven kids. But that doesn’t mean he’s giving up his boys’ weekends anytime soon. The former QB recently shared his secrets to pulling it off without necessarily rocking the boat at home.

Fitzpatrick and his wife, Liza Barber, have kids ranging from ages 6 to 18. And here’s a fun tidbit: all of them were born in different cities. Why? Because Fitzpatrick was an NFL journeyman, playing for nine teams over his 17-year career.

Despite the whirlwind lifestyle, Fitz and his wife have figured out how to keep their relationship strong, making him a true family man along the way. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t still get his weekend getaway with the guys. And when he does, Fitzpatrick follows some key rules, starting with the golden advice: “Underpromise” but “Overdeliver.”

“This is a key to my marriage,” Fitzpatrick told his co-host, Andrew Whitworth.

Fitzpatrick then went on to describe how guys should go about this. He painted a picture of himself on a boys’ trip, suggesting that you tell your wife you might not be able to call or text during the day. That way, when you do manage to find the time to check in, it’s a bonus — a pleasant surprise.

Important note: phone calls are also a time to remember ground rules.

“If you’re going to make a phone call, set boundaries early. For me, it’s, ‘Hey Liz, I’ve got to go in about 10 minutes, but I would love to talk to you.’ Then you keep the conversation brief, and you keep it respectful,” explained the former QB.

It’s solid advice coming from Fitzpatrick. If you approach a conversation with boundaries, then it won’t drag on for longer than intended. This means a happy wife and more time to party with the boys.

Another important tip when you’re on a trip with the boys is to never make your significant other feel like they’re missing out.

“When you’re doing something epic and she is at home not doing something quite so epic, you’ve got to ask questions about what she’s doing. And you’ve got to listen,” Fitzpatrick added.

Fitzpatrick also mentioned that it’s important to downplay your weekend, so it doesn’t sound like you’re having too much fun. And make sure it sounds like you’re not eager to dive into the details — because some details could get you in trouble.

“This one I’ve learned the hard way: Never, and I mean never, brag about how well you’ve performed all weekend on no sleep. Because inevitably, that’s going to instantly trigger the follow-up of: ‘That’s funny that you can do all these things and have so much energy when you’re with your guy friends. But when we’re on family vacation, you were asleep by 8 p.m.”

Fitz has all the Do’s and Dont’s for your next boys’ weekend pic.twitter.com/9pWMq6RsMx — Fitz & Whit (@fitzandwhit) April 17, 2025

In conclusion, this was a hilarious segment from Fitzpatrick, but it also offered some great advice from a guy who’s been married for almost 20 years. As for what you shouldn’t do on a boys’ trip? Well, we’ll have to save those secrets for another day.