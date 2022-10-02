Chiefs and Buccaneers Radio Network 2022 : What radio station is the Kansas vs Tampay Bay Match on?

The Chiefs and Buccaneers are all set to match up for an exciting game tonight in prime time, pitting Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes against each other.

Brady and the Buccaneers have got off to a solid start, all things considered. They won their first two games of the year, before ultimately falling to the Packers last week.

Brady was missing all three of his top targets as Julio Jones and Chris Godwin sat out with injuries while Mike Evans was serving a 1 game suspension for fighting with Marshon Lattimore in the Bucs’ win against the Saints.

The Chiefs stunningly lost to the Colts last week as the offense heavily underperformed. Mahomes only threw for 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

Now, the two quarterbacks will fight it out in the most anticipated game of the week. Whenever Brady and Mahomes meet, there’s a lot on the line, and the quarterbacks always provide us with a show. It won’t be any different this time around.

Also Read: Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes: QB Comparison, Stats, Prediction for Chiefs vs Buccaneers

Buccaneers Radio Network 2022

The Buccaneers flagship radio station is WXTB 97.9 FM.

Chiefs Radio Network 2022

All Chiefs games are broadcasted on radio network WDAF 106.5 FM.

Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes round 6

Brady and Mahomes have played each other 5 times in the past with Brady winning 3 games. He took home the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl while Mahomes has won more regular season games.

Brady and Mahomes are two of the best quarterbacks overall. Yes, Brady hasn’t played that well this year, but as a whole, he’s been 2nd in MVP voting two years in a row now.

Mahomes has always been looked at as the successor for Brady, and he’s showing why. He’s been off to a torrid start for his career, and if anyone can catch Brady, it might as well be him.

Also Read: Is Patrick Mahomes better than Tom Brady? Detailed breakdown of two of the best NFL QBs