Is Patrick Mahomes better than Tom Brady? Detailed breakdown of two of the best NFL QBs

Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes headlines the biggest quarterback battle this week, and it begs the question of who’s a better quarterback.

The Buccaneers and Chiefs quarterbacks have shared some incredible battles over the years, and they both have had the right to claim the best quarterback in the league spot over the past few years.

Mahomes erupted onto the scene as a sophomore, although really, he was just as much a rookie as anyone else. Alex Smith was Kansas City’s starter before Mahomes, and when the Chiefs drafted Mahomes, they didn’t start him right away.

He red-shirted Smith for a year, playing only the final game of the season which didn’t matter in the grand scheme of things. Then in his next season, Mahomes set the NFL on fire.

He passed for 5,000+ yards and 50 touchdowns, becoming only the second-ever quarterback to achieve those feats, the first being none other than Peyton Manning.

Has Patrick Mahomes ever beat Tom Brady?

Mahomes and Brady have already built a little bit of a rivalry over their career. They’ve matched up 5 times since Mahomes took over the Chiefs offense, and Brady has a 3-2 head-to-head record over Mahomes.

4 out of their 5 matchups have been decided by one score or less. In the first game these two played each other, both quarterbacks showed off their throwing prowess. It was an aerial attack all throughout, and the Pats came out on top 43-40.

The two would meet again that same year in the AFC Conference Championship where Brady and the Pats pulled off a thrilling 37-31 victory in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes would get his revenge when the Chiefs upset the Pats in Gillette Stadium in the regular season next year, 23-16. He’d beat Brady once more after the legendary quarterback went to Tampa Bay, 27-24.

However, Brady once more got the last laugh as the two met in the Super Bowl. Brady and the Bucs trounced the Chiefs 31-9, the only blowout in their rivalry so far.

Is Patrick Mahomes better than Tom Brady?

There are a lot of ways you can go with this question. Brady, of course, has had a better overall career. He’s won 7 Super Bowls, more than any other franchise in NFL history, owns all the passing records, and he’s playing in his 23rd year in the league.

Mahomes’ career is still young, so he has a long way to go, but the fact that he’s already won a Super Bowl and has an MVP award under his belt shows just how great he is.

He’s on pace to smash all of Brady’s records if he can play that long. At the moment, Mahomes is definitely the better quarterback. There’s no doubting his arm talent, and he’s shown us that there isn’t a single throw he can’t make.

Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes golf

Aside from football, the two quarterbacks also share a vested interest in golfing. During the offseason, Brady and Mahomes went to head-to-head in a golfing match.

Playing in Capital One’s The Match, Brady and Rodgers teamed up to play a charity golf match against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

The old vets made sure to lace the pregame with a lot of trash talk, and well, it paid off. Brady and Rodgers successfully defeated their younger successors.

