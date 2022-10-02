Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes: QB Comparison, Stats, Prediction for Chiefs vs Buccaneers

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will take center stage tonight for the NFL Game of the Week, and ahead of the battle, here’s a breakdown of both quarterbacks.

Both teams enter the game at 2-1. They also both started 2-0 before taking losses in week 3. The Buccaneers went into a matchup with NFC rival Green Bay Packers severely shorthanded on offense, and they lost a close defensive game 14-12.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs were massive favorites over the winless Indianapolis Colts, but they couldn’t make it work as they planned and lost 20-17.

Brady and Mahomes were both off their games a little bit last week. The Tampa QB went 31/42 for 271 yards and 1 touchdown. On the other hand, Patrick Mahomes went 20/35 for 262 yards 1 touchdown, and 1 interception.

Now, both quarterbacks will look to turn around their underwhelming performances and take their teams to 3-1. Brady and Mahomes will be playing each other for the 6th time, and so far, their rivalry has been stellar.

Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes preview

Brady and Mahomes always bring their A-Game against each other. Brady is 3-2 against Mahomes in their battles, and only one game, the Super Bowl was decided by more than one score.

In the 5 games, the two have played against each other, Brady averages 280.6 yards per game, 1.8 touchdowns per game, and 1 interception per game.

Mahomes has had the better stats, passing for 332.4 yards per game, 2 touchdowns per game, and 1 interception per game. However, he hasn’t been able to beat Brady when it matters, losing both times in the postseason.

This time around, fireworks are sure to fly. Brady and the offense haven’t looked as explosive this year as they have in the past few years. However, Julio Jones, Chris Godwin, and Mike Evans are all set to return this week.

Julio and Godwin were out with injuries last week, and Mike Evans was serving a one-game suspension for an altercation with Marshon Lattimore.

Given the conditions, Brady and the Bucs should have the upper hand. They’re at home as well. However, the Chiefs have been more consistent this year, and even without Tyreek Hill, Mahomes has kept up his explosive playstyle.

Unlike years past, this game may be more defensive in nature too. Tampa Bay’s defense has been leading them to victories more than their offense so far and could see more of the same.

After all, it was the Bucs defense that rattled Mahomes into submission in the Super Bowl, playing a two-high safety look for the large part of the game and beating down on a weak offensive line.

However, the Buccaneers offense hasn’t been as great this year to capitalize on the strong defensive play, and the trend will continue against a Chiefs defense that has been stingy themselves. Chiefs upset the Buccaneers 20-17.

Mahomes vs. Brady on primetime. You can’t ask for much better. Patrick Mahomes vs Tom Brady

