Chiefs’ DT Chris Jones Explains How Teammate Travis Kelce’s Job Is Easier Than His

Chris Jones has been the rock-solid anchor of the Chiefs’ defense. After eight years and three Super Bowl wins, his participation in their success is undeniably crucial. But with all the buzz around Travis Kelce, Jones felt it was time to share his side of the story.

Holding his end on the defense, it’s no surprise that he is compared with some of the best talents in the offense. Recently, when someone dared to compare him with Kelce, Jones was quick to set the record straight. He didn’t hold back, stating,

“I was just talking to someone comparing me and Travis, and I was telling them like Travis’ job is a little more easier than mine because I’m fighting 300 lbs every play and Travis is catching the ball fighting 135, 140 lbs.”

So, Jones basically asserted that he wrestles with 300-pound giants on every play, while Kelce is out there catching passes while dealing with defenders who are barely tipping the scales at 135-140 pounds. He called defending a totally different ball game as compared to that of a tight end.

But there’s obviously no bad blood between the two Chiefs stars. The discussion arose after a reporter asked Jones if Coach Andy Reid would give him some time off. This led the star DT to explain that a player in his position needs more rest than an offensive player.

However, aside from this, Jones has his sights straight on the big prize, which extends beyond winning the championship.

Jones Is on a Mission to Clinch the DPOY

As the conversation progressed, a reporter asked how Jones maintains his level of greatness despite nearly a decade in the league and numerous postseason games that amount to a full regular season.

In response, the star defensive tackle made it very clear that he doesn’t quite look at it that way that he has played almost a decade in the league. He is taking every season as a new one with a clear goal of bagging the Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award, which only helps him stay focused on maintaining his top performance.

“I think my mind frame is always to be the best I can be. I strive for DPOY every year. It’s a commitment to myself that I make and also challenging myself to make my teammates better.”

That said, despite his impressive performances, Jones hasn’t yet reached the top of the league. In Pro Football Focus’s ‘Top Defensive Linemen’ list, the Chiefs’ defensive tackle was ranked third, just behind Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons.

The Top defensive linemen in the NFL, per the PFF50 Did we get it right? pic.twitter.com/pAF4U75wKv — PFF (@PFF) July 21, 2024

Though the two are undeniable beasts in their own right, Jones with his Chiefs has certainly made his mark. He will head into the 2024 season aiming for a three-peat, and who knows, he might not only achieve this but also secure the DPOY award.