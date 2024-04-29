Chiefs Fourth-Round TE Determined to ‘Pick the Brains’ of Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes For a Reason

The Chiefs’ fourth-round tight end has his sights set on Kansas City’s power couple: Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. While the Mahomes-Kelce magic still reigns supreme, the Chiefs are keeping an eye on the future, potentially grooming Jared Wiley from TCU as Kelce’s eventual successor. Fresh off the draft, Jared is eager to soak up wisdom from the dynamic duo and ready to carve his place in the Chiefs’ locker room.

Jared Wiley didn’t hold back his enthusiasm at his recent Introductory Press Conference with the Kansas City Chiefs. He seems thrilled to join forces with arguably the best tight end in the NFL at the moment, Travis Kelce. With Patrick Mahomes slinging passes and Andy Reid calling the shots, it’s the perfect recipe for success—a cherry on top of an already sweet deal for the rookie tight end. He said,

“I think the number and the hype around it speaks for itself. I really think they have the best offense in the NFL and it’s ran by the best quarterback in the NFL and the best tight end in the NFL. Like I said earlier, I am super super excited for the opportunity, to get to learn behind them, just to be able to pick their brains and kinda see if I can find my role in this offense really early on.” Jared Wiley added.

Wiley further opened up about his unexpected path to the Chiefs, sharing his draft day journey. Describing it as “kind of a random deal,” Jared revealed there was minimal contact with the Chiefs’ front office after their meeting at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The TCU tight end found himself in limbo, waiting anxiously through Day 1 and half of Day 2. Finally, the call came from none other than Andy Reid himself. However, now, Jared would have to embrace the challenge as he prepares to don the Chiefs’ colors, with a chance to prove himself behind Travis Kelce.

Kansas City’s Scout Spills The Beans On What About Jared Wiley Caught His Eye

Heading into the draft, little buzz surrounded Kansas City’s interest in Jared Wiley. Yet, behind the scenes, it seems he’d left an impression after the NFL Combine. Jason Lamb, Kansas City’s southwest regional scout, shed light on what caught their eye in the Temple, TX tight end. Per Arrowhead Pride.

“You see this bigger tight end,” Lamb said, “But he’s kind of sneaky. He ran really well. Tested well. You see that speed on tape. The ability to separate from linebackers. That route feel versus both man and zone.”

Given Jared Wiley’s size, the natural assumption might be to peg him as a blocker. Yet, witnessing his knack for getting open, making catches, and turning plays into big gains in the open field, is what truly gets one excited.

Despite a rollercoaster college career spanning five years, which kicked off at in-state rival Texas before landing at TCU, Wiley hit his stride in 2023. Wrapping up with 47 catches for 520 yards and an impressive eight receiving touchdowns, he led college football in this category. Now, Wiley’s set on carrying this momentum into the NFL, confident he can elevate his game even further.