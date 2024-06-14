Chiefs Give a Ceremonial Shoutout to Taylor Swift During Ring Ceremony

Feb 4, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Taylor Swift accepts the award for best pop vocal album during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Ever since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating, it’s hard to refute the latter’s impact on the Chiefs. Whether skyrocketing jersey sales, increasing sponsorship revenue, or promoting more female viewership, the “Bad Blood” hitmaker’s overwhelmingly positive impact on the team has been unbelievable. Hence, it was really heartening to see the Chiefs give a classy ceremonial shoutout to Swift during their ring ceremony.

Held at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Arts, last night saw the Chiefs clan celebrate their second straight Super Bowl win by distributing more than 400 rings among their personnel. The classy ceremony celebrated the best of the Chiefs from last season, with Patrick Mahomes & Co. vowing to do the three-peat this season. However, the highlight of the night was an understated gesture by the Chiefs’ management.

As Chiefs GM Brett Veach and Owner Clark Hunt were addressing the media, fans could hear the orchestra playing their rendition of Taylor Swift’s hit “Shake It Off”.

Fans were naturally surprised to hear the pop song, as it was not only the background music for a ring ceremony but also the rendition executed by orchestra musicians. Regardless, fans loved this classy touch by the Chiefs and flocked to social media to react.

While the action was unfolding at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Arts, Taylor Swift won Chiefs fandoms’ hearts yet again by participating in the proceedings from Liverpool.

Taylor Swift Thrilled With Mecole Hardman Jr.’s Extension

Taylor celebrated the 100th night of her Era’s Tour by performing yesterday at soccer club Liverpool FC’s home turf. While this resulted in her absence from the ring ceremony, the 14-time Grammy winner still ensured that she kept tabs on the proceedings.

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Jr. went live on Instagram at the tail end of the ceremony as he looked to be in a celebratory mood. However, the star receiver, who the Chiefs just extended, saw a surprise guest dropping in on his live chat — none other than Taylor Swift.

As Hardman Jr. was vibing at the party post the ceremony, Swift informed viewers in the comments that she was “joining the party from Liverpool”. She also celebrated the WR’s extension by commenting, “And We Get Another Year Of Mecole!”

TAYLOR SWIFT IS FIRED UP THAT THE #CHIEFS SIGNED MECOLE HARDMAN FOR ANOTHER YEAR pic.twitter.com/bRunpnWm0C — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 14, 2024

Swift’s commitment to be a part of every single Chiefs event despite her busy schedule truly impressed fans. That said, it’s truly understated the positive impact that Swift brings to the team’s locker room with such small gestures.

She is a megastar and her showing that she cares about the team must be a huge morale boost for the players. Safe to say, we hope this camaraderie continues eventually helping the Chiefs achieve the historic three-peat.