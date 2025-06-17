Chiefs Minicamp News: Redditors Accuse Travis Kelce of Ditching Kansas City Amid Reports of NHL Finals Game 6 Plans With Taylor Swift

Despite taking heat from hockey purists and general sports fans for attending Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are reportedly planning to attend Game 6 of the series as well. However, their appearance may spark even more criticism—especially for Kelce—since attending the game would mean skipping the Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp.

NHL rinkside reporter Jackie Redmond shared the scoop during her appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, citing a reliable source that confirmed the couple’s plans to attend the game on Tuesday. McAfee then joked about whether the Florida Panthers would invite Kelce to bang the pre-game drum as a special guest, a role that the Miami Dolphins players and coaches have played in the past.

However, McAfee warned against the idea this time, pointing out that the Panthers tend to lose when a Dolphins player takes part.

“Hey, they don’t need a Miami Dolphins player on that drum. I think they are completely defeated. So maybe get Travis to do it. I think they would have to lift that thing up six feet in the air because of how tall that son of a bi*ch has become. He is so tall out there. But I think anytime she is in the building, it’s positive vibes. Seems like it.”

“I have a good source claiming that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be in the house for game six.. Not confirmed but according to a good source” BREAKING @Jackie_Redmond #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/fzJ20YGUbl — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 16, 2025

The Panthers are 1-8 when a Dolphins player has banged the pre-game drum. Most recently, Jason Taylor did so in Game 4 of this series, which they lost in overtime. So, it’s likely the honor will go to Robert Luongo instead. He took the stage in Game 7 of last year’s Finals, where Florida defeated the same opponent.

But this time, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have upset not only hockey purists but also Chiefs fans. And the day isn’t even here yet. While their presence annoyed NHL loyalists, it has frustrated Kansas City supporters because Kelce will have to miss mandatory minicamp if he does plan on attending the Finals.

Many Chiefs fans see his absence as a bad look, criticizing it as a PR stunt aimed at drawing Swifties to the NHL. They’re questioning Kelce’s priorities, with some even speculating whether he’s fully committed to returning this season. A few believe he’s not putting in the necessary effort and worry that football is no longer his main focus.

A few chimed in and added,

One fan pointed out that Kelce could technically attend both minicamp and the Stanley Cup Final, especially with access to Swift’s private jet. It’s not ideal, they admit—but it’s possible. Others warned that if he skips minicamp entirely, blame will inevitably fall on Taylor Swift.

That said, no one should question Kelce’s commitment or effort to return this season—he looks to be in the best shape of his life. He’s dropped 25 pounds this offseason and has consistently emphasized his focus on football and his enduring love for the game.

Plus, it’s just one day of minicamp—something a veteran as experienced and talented as Travis can afford to miss.