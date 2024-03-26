Chiefs HC Andy Reid Takes a Clear Stance on the New Kickoff Rule

Andy Reid has made quite a splash in the past few years. Leading the Kansas City Chiefs into their third dynastic Super Bowl win, he has never shied away from embracing change. The recent change, however, comes from the NFL itself, which was initially proposed by Saints ST coordinator Darren Rizzi. And Andy Reid was all for it.

It’s worth mentioning that the proposed rule has prevailed in XFL for a while now. The new changes will affect the onside kick as we know it and even the normal kickoffs after each score. During the AFC Coaches’ Breakfast yesterday at the NFL owners’ annual meeting in Orlando, Andy Reid was asked by Dianna Russini how he felt about the forthcoming changes if they were approved. To which, he said,

“It’s going to be interesting and exciting if it passes. I like the idea. I’m for it.”

As it turns out, 29 owners at the meeting resonated with Andy Reid’s ‘yes’ vote, as the rules have been officially made a reality.

The All-New Kick-Off Rules (2024 Edition)

The NFL‘s new groundbreaking proposal for a new kickoff rule is certainly a massive step toward players’ safety, but the reactions from fans haven’t been quite the same. Under the revised rule, the pigskin will still be kicked off from the 35-yard line, and the 10-kick coverage players will be lined up at the 40. The return team will have at least nine blockers at the set up zone, and the 2 rest inside the 20.

According to NBC News, only the two kickers and returners would be allowed to move before the ball touches the ground. The rest can follow when the pigskin touches the ground or is touched by one of the returners at the 20-yard line. Also, the bill must land between the 20-yard line and the goal line.

It’s also worth mentioning that touchbacks will lead to the ball getting snapped from the 30-yard line. These changes were agreed upon, as the owners feel that putting the players closer and letting them move after the ball is fielded would result in fewer injuries. These changes will be applied throughout the entire 2024 season, but the league and the committee can decide to retract them if necessary.