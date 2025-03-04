“It’s Our Game!”: Barstool’s Big Cat Reacts With Disgust to Roger Goodell’s Super Bowl in London Idea

The NFL and Roger Goodell are exploring the possibility of holding a Super Bowl in London. Nothing has been confirmed, but with the league already expanding more regular-season games to international locations, it’s no surprise that an international Super Bowl is being considered. However, some American journalists believe it’s a terrible idea, arguing that football is an American sport.

Barstool’s Big Cat is one of them. He recently hosted Dianna Russini on DraftKings’ latest episode of Pardon My Take. Russini is a well-respected journalist who has covered the NFL for years with ESPN, NFL Countdown, and now The Athletic.

When she mentioned that Goodell was exploring the possibility of taking the Super Bowl across international borders, Big Cat—both jokingly and seriously—reacted with disgust at the idea.

“The NFL can’t do a Super Bowl abroad. Can you make sure that doesn’t happen?” Big Cat jokingly told Russini.

She then asked why he was against the idea. “It would suck, it’s our game! Don’t do that… You can’t give the game to another country,” the host replied.

Big Cat and his co-host then jokingly listed reasons why London isn’t a fun place to visit. They said the “food sucks” and that people’s teeth and personal hygiene are terrible. Russini played along with the jokes, asking if he thought the teeth would affect the game, but the duo stood firm behind their statements.

Russini also asked if they would be open to the game being held in Italy. Big Cat then made the outrageous claim that there are too many “perverts” in Italy, which got a hearty laugh from Russini. His co-host then wrapped up their argument by simply stating that an international Super Bowl would be a bad idea.

Jokes aside, Russini seemed genuinely interested in the concept. She admitted that the travel logistics would be terrible and the media members could be upset because of that. However, she also added that if it were in a place like Italy, it might be fun to eat some amazing food while experiencing the culture.

“I’m open to it,” she simply stated.

The NFL has always hosted the Super Bowl in the United States. But in recent years, Goodell has successfully attracted international interest in the league through regular-season games in places like London, São Paulo, and Germany.

Goodell has always said that they traditionally try to play the game in an NFL city. Yet, back in October when the Bears played the Jaguars in London, he said at a fan forum before the game, “Things change. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if it happens one day,” when talking about a possible Super Bowl in the same stadium.

Super Bowls are scheduled in the US through 2027. But we’ll keep tracking if Goodell lives up to his word and gives London a Big Game by 2030. Big Cat is surely against it, and most Americans probably are as well. After all, the game was invented in the US. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t share the love. The World Cup gets played in America sometimes, and let’s be real—no one’s calling us a soccer powerhouse.