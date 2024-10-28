Chiefs Honor Franchise Legend Joe Delaney Who Died Saving Three Children From Drowning In 1983

June 23, 2023, Kansas City, MO, USA: Kansas City Chiefs running back Joe Delaney in a 1981 file photo. Delaney died trying to save children from drowning in Louisiana. He and one of the children died during the rescue attempt. Kansas City USA – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again honoring the heroism of Joe Delaney, who tragically passed away in 1983 while attempting to rescue three children from drowning.

Advertisement

Forty-one years after the former Chiefs running back heroically lost his life, the Chiefs’ ownership—the Hunt family—and GEHA are continuing his legacy. Together, they are providing swim lessons along with transportation to swimming facilities and equipment to help children overcome their fear of water.

According to an Instagram post by Chiefs in the Community, this year’s participation saw a significant rise. Tavia Hunt, wife of Clark Hunt, was clearly proud of the turnout, as she commented with three clapping emojis to show her support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiefs In The Community (@chiefsinthecommunity)

Though Delaney only played 2 seasons for the Chiefs, he achieved monumental success in those years, earning the title of UPI AFC Rookie of the Year in 1981 along with a Pro Bowl nod.

After his heroic death, Delaney was posthumously awarded the Presidential Citizen’s Medal from U.S. President Ronald W. Reagan. Since then, no Chiefs player has worn the No. 37 jersey, despite it not being officially retired.

In honor of the Chiefs’ legend, let’s take a look at his story and the impact he left on the NFL world.

The courageous Joe Delaney and his story of valor

On June 29, 1983, in Monroe, Louisiana, Delaney was visiting an amusement park with friends. Nearby, there was a large water-filled hole. Three boys entered it but soon realized they couldn’t swim well and began thrashing and calling for help.

A boy beside the hole asked Joe, “Can you swim?” To which, he replied, “I can’t swim good. But I’ve got to save those kids. If I don’t come up, get somebody.” And alas, those would be the last words he’d utter. One out of the three boys survived, but the Chiefs lost a prized player and the world a beautiful soul that day.

Rest in power for another day, Joe Delaney. The world hasn’t forgotten about you or the sacrifice you made to save a life.