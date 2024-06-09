“We Knew Enough to Draft Them”: Andy Reid Responds Diplomatically to Rashee Rice Shooting Incident Query

From playing a pivotal role in the Super Bowl to the infamous Dallas car crash, Rashee Rice’s career has taken a dramatic u-turn in 2024. Rice’s college career too is now under scrutiny over an alleged involvement in the shooting of a fellow SMU athlete’s car. With that skeleton in his closet now uncovered, fans wonder if the Chiefs knew about his off-field conduct before they drafted him.

This is the exact question that was asked of Head Coach Andy Reid during his press conference after the OTAs, to which he replied neither affirmatively nor negatively. According to Reid, they “knew enough to draft” him. The HC diplomatically suggested that the Chiefs “just went with the process,” and that what they found was “satisfactory for us.”

With 79 catches and 7 touchdowns, the SMU alumni had a solid season, thus repaying the faith shown by the back-to-back Super Bowl champs. But what transpired in the off-season, firstly with the car crash and the assault allegation in Dallas, have caused internal problems for the Chiefs.

“Yeah, the way I will leave with you Adam is, we know enough to draft them and then we just went with the process. We found that it was satisfactory for us,” Andy Reid said. Andy Reid addresses the media after the Chiefs OTA. https://t.co/t0F6SsR4Hz — NFL Tweets 2024 (@nfltweets2024) June 8, 2024

According to Chiefs insider Nate Taylor Rashee is unlikely to play till October, as he is facing 8 charges over the Dallas car crash in March, with the NFL considering a suspension. However, the Chiefs are less likely to be affected by the NFL move. They have hired suitable replacements in Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy.

But the issue at SMU has reopened the Rashee Rice debate as he attended the Chiefs OTAs, to prove his credentials to play this season.

What Happened at SMU?

Mike Florio of the Pro Football Talk reported the pre-draft incident involving the 24-year-old star. The issue in question was former SMU basketball player Kendric Davis’s alleged relationship with Rice’s girlfriend. Reports say a furious Rice and his friends attended an SMU game to question Davis.

In a shocking turn of events, one of them fired multiple bullets into the car belonging to Davis. The car was empty, and thus there were no injuries, which luckily saved Rice’s NFL career before it took off. However, the incident now raises concerns about Rashee’s private life, and whether it will continue to haunt the Chiefs.

The NFL is expected to give Rashee Rice a minimum four-game suspension. However, he has found strong support from the Chiefs. The responsibility now lies on the WR’s shoulders to brush aside the controversies and help the Chiefs accomplish the three-peat, proving his mettle on the field.