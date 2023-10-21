Chiefs Release Footage Of Patrick Mahomes Punting the Ball In Practice After Naming Him the Backup Punter of the Team

Aug 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks on field against the Cleveland Browns prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

There was intensified interest among the fans and followers to watch Patrick Mahomes punt the ball. Dave Toub took the liberty to reveal during a recent press conference that the reigning MVP was the Chiefs’ backup punter. Consequently, backing up the statement, the defending champs took the opportunity to flaunt Mahomes’ punting skills.

Advertisement

The Kansas City Chiefs posted a video via their official account on X (formerly Twitter), showing Mahomes punting the football. This clip was from practice and was posted with the intent of showing the 2x MVP’s applaudable attempt.

The Chiefs Name Patrick Mahomes as their Backup Punter

The Kansas City Chiefs are known for not punting very often. However, in instances when they do, Tommy Townsend is their go-to option. The debate related to the Chiefs’ punter began as Townsend suffered a hyperextended knee in their matchup against the Denver Broncos. Consequently, the assistant head coach Dave Toub brought clarity to the fans, naming Mahomes as their backup for the job.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Jacobs71/status/1715399999427666087?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Chiefs via X, made sure to back up the stance, posting a video of their star QB, punting the football for fun during practice. Not only the attempt, but the skills that Mahomes displayed, made fans gasp in delight.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Chiefs/status/1715452157619528078?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It is obvious that Patrick Mahomes has a wide fanbase. As soon as the Chiefs posted his fun video, fans swooped into the comment section with their passionate praises.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KCChiefs_Matt/status/1715445756897742944?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KC__Today/status/1715460604708725225?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Ainsleyk15/status/1715458325452910650?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TraAndrews16/status/1715464917904486630?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/theonlydyl_/status/1715461598448324769?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While many fans showered praise on the NFL star, there were some who raised eyebrows over the notion of Mahomes being a backup punter.

Mahomes Reclaims His Star Status with Versatility

Soon after Coach Toub let the cat out of the bag, curiosity filled the air. It was not only fans but also football luminaries like J.J. Watt who asked for a glimpse of Mahomes’ skills before the clip was eventually shared online. He mentioned the same via X, writing,

“We got 6,000 videos of you throwing no-look darts and 70-yarders in pregame, yet not one single punt on film?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JJWatt/status/1715158340043677926?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Chiefs not only delivered the skills to their fan base but also set any doubts that arose from the declaration to the ground. Additionally, Patrick Mahomes’ star status was reclaimed as his skills at the game were appreciated widely.