Eagles’ Tush Push Ban: JJ Watt Extends Support to Jason Kelce as the Retired Legend Offers His Testimony to the NFL

NFL owners recently convened to discuss the Green Bay Packers’ controversial proposal to ban the Eagles’ highly successful play, the Tush Push. The proposal is gaining momentum, with increasing support from NFL executives. The meeting concluded with 16 teams backing the proposal, including Bills’ owner Terry Pegula, who cited Jason Kelce’s description of the play to strengthen his position. Pegula boldly stated that Kelce retired due to the wear and tear caused by the Tush Push.

Advertisement

However, Pegula wasn’t the only one misrepresenting Kelce’s words. Packers President Mark Murphy also misquoted the 6-time All-Pro center, falsely claiming that Kelce described the play as dangerous and that he was relieved to be done with it.

In reality, Kelce had humorously referred to the Tush Push as “grueling” and noted that it’s tough on the center, but he never called it “dangerous” or suggested it was the reason for his retirement. It’s unclear how either Murphy or Pegula came to these conclusions.

The former Eagle wasn’t pleased that Pegula and Murphy had taken his words out of context. To set the record straight, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify his position.

Jason Kelce politely addressed the Bills’ owner, explaining that Pegula had misunderstood his interpretation of the word “grueling” and that he never called, nor implied, that the play was dangerous. He even offered to repeat those words under oath for full clarity, should the NFL require it.

I think the good gentleman from Buffalo appears to have misunderstood my meaning of the word grueling, I have never called the play dangerous. If the NFL wishes to summon me for legitimate thoughts on the tush push under oath, I’d be glad to give my testimony. pic.twitter.com/WKhRMLa47b — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) April 4, 2025

Kelce’s stance received support from former Texans DE J.J. Watt, who argued that removing the uncomfortable aspects of sports would strip them of their essence.

“Man, if we take everything that “sucks” and is “grueling” out of sports, there ain’t gonna be much left…”

To further clarify his stance, Jason posted a clip from New Heights to explain what he meant by the word “grueling.” He doesn’t view the play as something that physically harms the center, like knocking the wind out of them. For him, “grueling” is more akin to the strain of a physically taxing exertion, similar to a difficult bowel movement—uncomfortable, but not dangerous.

Fans had mixed reactions to Jason Kelce’s comments. Many argued that the NFL would never ask the former Eagle to testify, especially since it seems they’ve already made up their minds about banning the play.

They would never do that. They already made their decision and want it gone, now they just need to grease the votes. — MonolithicFilm (@MonolithicFilm) April 4, 2025

Another chimed in and added,

In fairness, I’ve listened to the podcast and more for a while, and I always got the impression you did not enjoy running the play, though you were very proud of the results. Grueling seems a pretty apt description of how you’ve always spoken on it — Chris Wagner (@CWag3636) April 4, 2025

Others took aim at Terry Pegula, suggesting that he was only okay with the Bills running the same play when it benefited them. Rather than focusing on banning the play, they argued, Pegula should be more concerned with his team’s inability to beat the Chiefs and make it to the Super Bowl.

Mr. Pegula should focus more on getting his team in a better position to beat the Chiefs instead of conjuring up fake concerns about the tush push.

The Eagles have been to the Super Bowl 3x since Josh Allen has been in the league. The Bills have been there None. — Christina (@politicalchicky) April 4, 2025

Others stated,

Bills owner has no problem with his team running it all year to get Allen the MVP, only when his team failed did he want it done away with. Classic Bills — Tim (@Slack4Tim) April 4, 2025

The Packers’ proposal has already received 16 votes. The NFL needs only 24 votes to pass the proposal. While facts show that the play is not dangerous or causes injuries, it doesn’t matter at this point.

Most teams came into the meeting with their mind already made up, and the Eagles’ rational arguments weren’t going to change that. It looks like the end of Tush-Push when the NFL reconvenes in May.