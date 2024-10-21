Chiefs vs. 49ers Press Conference: Everything Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan Said After Week 7 Game

It was a special win for Andy Reid as the Chiefs outclassed the 49ers 28-18 at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. This marked the Chiefs’ sixth straight win of 2024, making them the only unbeaten team in the league.

Advertisement

Despite Patrick Mahomes’ struggles with two interceptions, Andy Reid chose to focus on the positives in the Chiefs’ post-game press conference. He noted that the team performed better in the red zone than they had in the last five games. Andy explained:

“It was a good team performance. We let good things happen—defensive side, offensive side, special teams. And talking about Patrick Mahomes, he had a couple of nice runs.”

The Chiefs’ head coach also praised Justin Reid, who intercepted Brock Purdy, and the Chiefs’ defense for restricting the 49ers’ movement. Despite injuries to several key players, the 49ers tried their best to run hard but were blocked by the Chiefs’ defense. Thus the Chiefs’ defense had a bigger role in the win.

“Defensively, I thought we played great football: three turnovers, 14 points—a great thing. Justin Reid played like an All-Pro.”

Speaking in the post-game presser, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, too, admitted the Chiefs’ defense made all the difference in the game. He said the Chiefs “scored every time they got in the red zone”, and “Mahomes kept his place alive with his legs.”

In addition, the 49ers head coach also discussed Brock Purdy’s three interceptions and shared some concerning insights on the 49ers’ injuries.

Kyle Shanahan Says Deebo Samuel “Struggled to Breathe”

The Super Bowl-winning coach said the 49ers WR, who was initially listed as questionable, was ruled out in the second half since he was struggling to breathe in the locker room.

“The throat, stomach things—just real fatigue. He struggled to breathe. So he kept trying to fight through it, but once you struggle with breathing and everything, you have to shut him down.”

Meanwhile, the 49ers’ head coach, who later had a 30-minute locker room discussion with Brock Purdy, shared his reaction to the quarterback’s interceptions and how they cost the game. He backed Purdy to bounce back in the next game against the Cowboys on October 27.

“I mean, we didn’t do anything good on offense. You know he’d love to have three of those picks back. Brock has done some unbelievable things on offense this year. Today wasn’t that day.”

The moods of the two head coaches were in sharp contrast. While Reid looked relaxed, Shanahan admitted that the 49ers have more issues to fix, as the Super Bowl LVIII rematch once again left them heartbroken.