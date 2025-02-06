Chiefs vs Eagles: Jayden Daniels Plays Safe When Asked to Pick the Winner of Super Bowl 2025

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) walks off the field after losing the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Sportsbooks are unsure who will win Super Bowl LIX. The Kansas City Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites over the Philadelphia Eagles at most outlets. Fans and analysts are split in their thoughts as well.

Philadelphia is almost universally recognized as the more complete team. Kansas City, though, is on the verge of a three-peat and has an air of invincibility behind Patrick Mahomes.

Rich Eisen asked Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels who he’s choosing to win Super Bowl LIX on Wednesday.

Daniels, who’s promoting Invisalign while making media appearances in New Orleans, didn’t officially make a pick. Instead, he said whichever team is on offense at the end of the game will come out on top.

“I think it’s gonna come down to whoever has the ball last… that’s my prediction.”

Daniels not wanting to publicly side with the Eagles, a division rival, would be understandable, especially since they’re the team who eliminated the Commanders in the NFC Championship.

However, if he believes the Chiefs will win, there’s no real negative to saying as much. Perhaps this means he thinks Philadelphia will beat Kansas City. Alas, we’ll never know.

Bert Kreischer wants “everything on the line” at the end of Super Bowl LIX

Daniels sat alongside comedian Bert Kreischer on Wednesday’s episode of The Rich Eisen Show. Kreischer, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, didn’t tell Daniels that he eliminated his favorite NFL team.

What he did tell the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite, though, is that he’s hoping Super Bowl LIX has an exciting ending.

“I do not want a Super Bowl where we’re just watching the Chiefs just get a little first down, and a little first down, and then just kneel and go ‘we won!’ I want it to come down to a final play. Everything on the line. They need a two-point conversion to win. I want that for my Super Bowl.”

Daniels said such a scenario “would be very exciting.” He also admitted it would be “a little tough” to watch the game since he and the Commanders were so close to making it themselves. That said, he’ll be tuning in from California with friends because he “loves football.”

Beyond the Super Bowl, Daniels will be focused on trying to build upon what was possibly the best rookie season by a quarterback in NFL history. He completed 69.0% of his passes for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while leading Washington to a 12-5 record. Then, he won two road playoff contests to become the fifth rookie quarterback to reach a conference championship game.

Daniels, unlike his four peers, was the driving force in his squad making the NFC Championship. That gives the Commanders a massive leg up in posting a worthy encore in 2025.

They’ll likely try to reinforce their struggling defense with the 29th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft in April. If they do so, Daniels and Washington just may find themselves playing this weekend sooner than later.