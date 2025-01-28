mobile app bar

Chiefs vs. Eagles: NFL Fans Urge Jason Kelce to Wear a Split Jersey for Super Bowl 2025

Suresh Menon
Published

ESPN personality and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce on set before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium.

Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; ESPN personality and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce on set before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It’s tough to be in Jason Kelce’s shoes right now. On one foot, his beloved Eagles, the team he dedicated 13 years of his NFL career to, has the chance to win their second-ever Super Bowl. On the other, his younger brother, Travis Kelce, has the opportunity to achieve a historic three-peat with the Chiefs. Simply put, it’s blood vs. legacy that Jason must choose between. However, NFL fans have found the perfect solution for him to navigate this dilemma: wear a split jersey.

In a resurfaced snippet from last year’s New Heights show, Jason was clear in his answer to a fan’s question about which team he would support if the Eagles and Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl. The elder Kelce, without missing a beat, said it would be the Eagles, much to the dismay of his younger brother. He did, however, root for Travis to have a good outing, which the younger Kelce appreciated.

“I will root for the Eagles, of course, because I will always be an Eagle first and foremost. I’ll also root for Travis to have a good game, of course, because he’s my brother.”

Now, it’s only natural to revisit this question, as the Chiefs and Eagles have indeed made it to the Super Bowl, which is why the podcast’s social media page shared this snippet. However, under the comments, several fans had already come to the conclusion that staying diplomatic and donning a split jersey for Super Bowl LIX would be the way to go for Jason.

While the fans had their say, we’d argue that the best jersey Jason can wear on February 10th is an Eagles jersey with Travis Kelce or #87 on the back. Alternatively, he could choose the split jacket, something his mother, Donna, wore when attending Super Bowl LVII — where her two sons played against each other in the big game.

For most, this would be unfathomable and simply ridiculous. But as Jason Kelce has consistently shown us on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football”, experimenting with fashion is not something he is afraid of.

For instance, Kelve stunned one and all last October when he embraced the Bills Mafia fever to another level by donning a Fred Flinstone costume with a fuzzy hat and horns over a blue suit.

He has also been seen wearing bold headgear from time to time. Be it dressing up as a character straight out of The Westerner or rocking a suit with a Parisian navy beret, Jason Kelce remains unabashed in his fashion choices.

Safe to say, Jason Kelce might steal the spotlight should he pull up to New Orleans in a split jersey. Regardless, we will be ready!

