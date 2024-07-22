mobile app bar

Chiefs Working Out Kadarius Toney in a ‘New Position’ With a Stacked Receiving Corps

Anushree Gupta
Nov 5, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany, ; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) looks on before an NFL International Series game against the Miami Dolphins at Deutsche Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Kadarius Toney’s time with the Chiefs hasn’t been as productive as many had hoped. After a season of underwhelming performances, Kansas City decided to shake things up and revamp their receiving corps, adding talents like Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy. Amid these changes, Toney is now trying his hand at a new position—running back.

It’s a surprising move given that Toney was a first-round wide receiver, but the Chiefs seem to be exploring all possibilities for their three-peat.

Toney, who has a running back history tied to him since his college years, was spotted working with other backs at the Chiefs practice session. A recent post on ‘X’ by MLFootball highlighted this shift, noting that he took 67 snaps as a ball carrier during college.

Despite his primary role as a wide receiver, doubt has been cast over Toney, especially after he dropped a game-sealing pass in a game against the Lions. Moreover, in a conversation with SI, coach Andy Reid acknowledged Toney’s versatility but kept details vague about his future, saying, “He did a good job when he was in there, and we’ll see.

For now, the Chiefs are testing Toney’s skills in this new role while keeping him in the mix as a receiver, aiming to find the best way to utilize his talents.

Fans React to Kadarius Toney’s New Role

Toney’s shift to a potential new role has set social media buzzing, with fans weighing in on the unexpected move. Reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter, have been mixed, to say the least.

One fan, for instance, wasn’t shy about their skepticism, saying, “Nah bro is so bad at catching he has to switch positions.” Some others also commented on the potential role change as a sign of Toney’s struggles. See for yourselves:

This change in position is more than just a strategic adjustment for the Florida alum. The Chiefs are famous for sticking by their clan and doing everything it takes to utilize their skills. However, the newest drill aligns with what Patrick Mahomes previously said about the team’s approach.

The star QB emphasized the importance of filling gaps and ensuring the deep ball game remains a core strength. With Toney potentially adding a new dimension to the Chiefs’ offense, it could be the fresh start he needs to prove himself.

Anushree Gupta is a Content Writer at The Sports Rush. She has immersed herself in the world of the NFL for over a year. An architect by profession, her love for football led to the transition to sports journalism. Formerly a freelancer, she lent her writing talent to various sports including golf, basketball, and baseball. In 2023, she became a part of the Sportsrush NFL Content team, channeling her passion into covering NFL news. She has now authored over 900 articles and built a close connection with the sport. She is a Philly fan with one exception on her list, Tom Brady! Make sure to follow!

