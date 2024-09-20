Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Gifted a 98-Inch TV to His Childhood Coach for Helping Him Run Fast Before NFL Draft 2024

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) with his teammates ahead of the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semi-finals at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, Jan. 1, 2024.

NFL’s fastest runner Xavier Worthy, takes 4.21 seconds to run a 40-yard dash, but there is one thing he can do even quicker: win people’s hearts with his heartwarming gestures.

Just a day before the NFL draft, the highly sought-after wide receiver stepped out of the media spotlight and took some time to surprise the coach who discovered his speed and put him on the path to glory.

Worthy gifted his childhood coach Chris Maxey a TCL 98-inch TV for his contribution to his success.

In a documentary on ABC30, he revealed that since childhood, coach Maxey has been a father figure to him, helping him unlock his athletic potential to do well on the football field. He said:

“I was a football player before track so just have him give me that aspect to get my speed up and just the element of what track brings to football players he helped me a lot with that.”

Maxey coached a young Worthy when he played for the Central Grizlle High School team in California. After that, Texas Longhorns scouted him and his running abilities made him a regular starting WR from his freshman year. He ended his college career as one of the highest-scoring athletes in the team’s history.

In the NFL draft, Worthy was drafted by the KC Chiefs to boost their running game. In his first appearance for the team, he highlighted his skills by scoring a touchdown by cutting the defense with his speed and running 21 yards to the end zone.

His childhood coach revealed the reason behind his incredible on-field performances.

Coach Maxey on what makes Worthy a special prospect

While talking about Worthy, Coach Maxey expressed his happiness for being a part of the player’s incredible growth journey and appreciated the wide receiver for acknowledging him.

He added that many players can run fast or complete perfect routes but Worthy passed a special skill that allowed him to excel in both domains.

Worthy’s strong running significantly boosted the Chiefs’ offense and gave the fans a glimpse of Tyreek Hill’s early years with the team.

If the rookie WR continues to perform at the same level as the Ravens game, he will become a regular starter in no time and might even be a key player in the team’s Super Bowl bid.