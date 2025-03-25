“Kid Will Be Bankrupt Before He’s 30”: Xavier Worthy’s Lavish Lifestyle, Despite Earning $800,000 in Rookie Year Raises Eyebrows

Xavier Worthy’s debut season with the Kansas City Chiefs was nothing short of impressive. Whether it was setting a rookie record with 157 receiving yards and two TDs in a Championship game or stepping up seamlessly when many of the Chiefs’ senior receivers were out with injuries, the former Longhorn played a pivotal role in their journey to Super Bowl LIX.

In hindsight, looking at the 21-year-old’s exploits last season may make a few argue that the Chiefs might have extracted much more value than what Worthy was paid for. For context, the Chiefs secured his services with a four-year, $13.79 million fully guaranteed rookie contract, which included a $6.85 million signing bonus. Excluding that, his earnings for the year were approximately $800,000 after taxes.

Now, this is where things get interesting. While Brett Veach and company got the most value out of Worthy’s contract, the receiver himself seems to have taken the opposite approach with his earnings — spending lavishly.

Of late, Worthy has been making heads turn, spotted driving a $500,000 Rolls-Royce. Rumors also suggest he owns multiple luxury cars, including a Bugatti.

Fans have struggled to understand the logic behind why the Chiefs star is funding his expensive car collection, especially given that most of his earnings from his rookie year likely went straight to the bank. With his future income now somewhat limited, his lavish spending could be risky, to say the least.

Yes, he had a solid NIL valuation of $765,000, but even with that, Worthy’s reckless splurging didn’t add up when considering long-term financial stability. Some believed that if Worthy continued this way, filing for bankruptcy by 30 wouldn’t be far-fetched. And that’s not exactly uncommon among athletes.

Meanwhile, others wondered why wide receivers often replicate their on-field flamboyance in real-world situations.

A minority of NFL fans, however, had different priorities. For them, decoding how Worthy could finance a $500,000 Rolls Royce was more interesting than caring about the player’s long-term financial length. From speculating heavy credit to leases and NIL money, these fans seemed to have a field day working out the numbers.

While Xavier Worthy’s on-field pedigree seems undeniable, his extravagant spending needs to be kept in check. From Warren Sapp to Vince Young, the NFL has seen countless of its favourite stars see financial rock bottom due to their recklessness.