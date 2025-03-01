“He Trains at the Same Exos Facility as Xavier Worthy”: Maxwell Hairston Earns Attention at the NFL Combine After 40-Yard Dash

Sep 21, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston (1) runs onto the field before the game against the Ohio Bobcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Defensive linemen and edge rushers kicked off the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine’s workouts on Thursday. They gave way to defensive backs on Friday afternoon. And, as expected, the cornerbacks excelled in showing off their speed. Seven cornerbacks ran the 40-yard dash in less than 4.40 seconds.

But it was Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston who shone brighter than everyone else. Hairston, a three-year Wildcat, posted a time of 4.30 seconds on his first attempt. But he wasn’t happy with that number. NFL Network’s Stacey Dales reported he was disappointed in the run. She said Hairston told her “it ain’t [good] enough” before he prepared for his second try.

On his second try, Hairston led the group with a lightning quick 4.28 second official showing. Hairston was disappointed with his number because he had a loftier goal in mind:

“Keep this in mind. He trains at the same EXOS facility as [Kansas City Chiefs receiver] Xavier Worthy out in Phoenix. When we asked [Hairston] this week what he thinks about when he thinks about the Combine, he said Xavier Worthy with his 4.21 record-setting run last year. He told us he is going to put on a show today,” Dales revealed.

EXOS “supported 89 NFL hopefuls,” including Worthy, in 2024. Three of their trainees – Malik Nabers, Laiatu Latu and Worthy – were picked in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Hairston, a native of Bloomfield, MI, is hoping to accomplish the same feat this season.

Where could Maxwell Hairston be selected in the NFL Draft?

Before the Scouting Combine, Hairston was regarded as a back end first-round prospect. In mock drafts released since Jan. 1, he has been selected as early as No. 21 overall (Pittsburgh Steelers) and as late as No. 31 overall (Kansas City Chiefs).

Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston just reached a top speed of 24.25 mph on his second forty run (4.29u), the fifth-fastest speed reached by a player at the Combine over the last three years and second-fastest by a CB.

️: Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/wuGcyBsUJr — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 28, 2025

Hairston, a second-team All-SEC defender in 2023 and 2024, posted a conference-high five interceptions in 2023. He returned two of those turnovers for touchdowns. Opponents were wary of him last season, giving him fewer chances to pick off passes. However, he did take his lone interception in 2024 back for a touchdown.

NFL franchises love defenders who can provide sticky coverage and create points. Hairston is more than capable of doing so. Any team looking for help in the secondary was already studying his film with great interest. Friday’s performance likely solidified his standing as a first-round choice. We’ll see if that’s the case when the 2025 NFL Draft begins on Apr. 24.