Chris Jones Needs Just Five Words to Scare Off 2024 Chiefs’ Competition

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) and defensive end Frank Clark (55) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) pose for pictures as the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers winds down at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Jones recently celebrated his 30th birthday with abundant success on his resume and an even brighter future ahead. But victories of the past are not going to satiate Jones’ hunger for greatness. He is already looking forward to the next year.

Advertisement

A day after his birthday, the defensive phenom demonstrated the mindset with which he will approach the Chiefs’ three-peat season in his latest post on X (formerly Twitter). By re-posting a motivational video, he wrote, “Get back to f**king work.”

Get back to fucking work…. https://t.co/f7YLY9rTNE — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) July 5, 2024

The video covers some of the highly acclaimed athletes and motivational speakers discussing the mentality required to surpass normalcy. To achieve greatness, you have to work greatly. And that includes no excuses, no off days, and no leniency in discipline. There’s a cost attached to being the number one at anything, and through this post, Jones reminds himself and everyone around him of this reality.

The star defensive tackle is vocal about his mindset and what he wants to achieve. Whether it is the contract negotiation or wanting ex-players to join the team, the defensive MVP of the Chiefs does not hold back.

In fact, he has earned this status in the team. And what he says holds value, whether he says it publicly or privately. Thus, even these simple motivational five words are going to put his teammates in beast mode and leave his opponents scared.

The five-time Pro Bowler just put up a career year while instilling fear in almost every team that he faced. Before signing his mammoth 5-year, $160 million deal, he had 26 sacks in two seasons, finishing 3rd in the DPOY rankings once. In both those years, he consistently got 29 QB hits, but his impact on the field goes far beyond numbers.

Jones Wants His Band Member Back

Recently, the Mississippi State alum posted an Instagram story urging the Chiefs to re-sign Frank Clark. Currently a free agent, Clark was integral to the team’s victories in Super Bowl LIV and LVII. However, last season, the star linebacker departed for Denver and then Seattle, playing in just eight games. Now, he remains unsigned, with no clear destination in sight.

Therefore, Jones posted a picture of his former teammate in the gym, putting in the work. Something that Jones himself can appreciate and admire. He wrote in the caption, “Bring the slime back.”

Chris Jones shared a post on Instagram pleading with the Chiefs to bring back Frank Clark pic.twitter.com/xdf8XFmBpj — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) July 2, 2024

Notably, Clark has notched three Pro Bowl nods in Kansas City during his four-year stint with the team. The two parties could come to an agreed path where Clark gives it another go on the Chiefs’ way to fight for history. However, given the team’s limited $13 million in salary cap space, the star linebacker would likely need to accept a pay cut.