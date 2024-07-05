mobile app bar

Chris Jones Needs Just Five Words to Scare Off 2024 Chiefs’ Competition

Utsav Khanna
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Chris Jones Needs Just Five Words to Scare Off 2024 Chiefs’ Competition

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) and defensive end Frank Clark (55) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) pose for pictures as the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers winds down at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Jones recently celebrated his 30th birthday with abundant success on his resume and an even brighter future ahead. But victories of the past are not going to satiate Jones’ hunger for greatness. He is already looking forward to the next year.

A day after his birthday, the defensive phenom demonstrated the mindset with which he will approach the Chiefs’ three-peat season in his latest post on X (formerly Twitter). By re-posting a motivational video, he wrote, “Get back to f**king work.”

The video covers some of the highly acclaimed athletes and motivational speakers discussing the mentality required to surpass normalcy. To achieve greatness, you have to work greatly. And that includes no excuses, no off days, and no leniency in discipline. There’s a cost attached to being the number one at anything, and through this post, Jones reminds himself and everyone around him of this reality.

The star defensive tackle is vocal about his mindset and what he wants to achieve. Whether it is the contract negotiation or wanting ex-players to join the team, the defensive MVP of the Chiefs does not hold back.

In fact, he has earned this status in the team. And what he says holds value, whether he says it publicly or privately. Thus, even these simple motivational five words are going to put his teammates in beast mode and leave his opponents scared.

The five-time Pro Bowler just put up a career year while instilling fear in almost every team that he faced. Before signing his mammoth 5-year, $160 million deal, he had 26 sacks in two seasons, finishing 3rd in the DPOY rankings once. In both those years, he consistently got 29 QB hits, but his impact on the field goes far beyond numbers.

Jones Wants His Band Member Back

Recently, the Mississippi State alum posted an Instagram story urging the Chiefs to re-sign Frank Clark. Currently a free agent, Clark was integral to the team’s victories in Super Bowl LIV and LVII. However, last season, the star linebacker departed for Denver and then Seattle, playing in just eight games. Now, he remains unsigned, with no clear destination in sight.

Therefore, Jones posted a picture of his former teammate in the gym, putting in the work. Something that Jones himself can appreciate and admire. He wrote in the caption, “Bring the slime back.”

Notably, Clark has notched three Pro Bowl nods in Kansas City during his four-year stint with the team. The two parties could come to an agreed path where Clark gives it another go on the Chiefs’ way to fight for history. However, given the team’s limited $13 million in salary cap space, the star linebacker would likely need to accept a pay cut.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Utsav Khanna

Utsav Khanna

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Utsav Khanna, an NFL journalist with a keen eye for the game, has been covering the sport for the past two years, trying to bring the most interesting stories from and around the game. Armed with a degree in English Journalism from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication, he transitioned from a background in Public Relations to pursue his passion for sports reporting. Having penned over 200 insightful articles, he tries to bring in all the perspectives while writing as the NFL probably as one of the most intricate ecosystems in all of sports. A fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, he admires the way Coach Mike Tomlin makes players buy-in into a system and entrusts them in challenging situations.

Read more from Utsav Khanna

Share this article

Don’t miss these